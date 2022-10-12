Niall Horan Takes One Direction Experience To The Voice As He Becomes New Coach

12 October 2022, 10:22

Niall Horan is set to join the coaching panel of The Voice season 23
Niall Horan is set to join the coaching panel of The Voice season 23. Picture: Getty/NBC
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan is joining the coaching panel of The Voice US season 23.

Niall Horan is going back to his singing competition roots as he gears up to join The Voice US for season 23 as a coach!

The X Factor alum became a huge success after meeting his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik in the UK singing competition in 2010, where they came in third place.

1D went on to become arguably the biggest boyband of our generation, with each member going on to thrive in their own solo careers after Zayn’s exit in 2015 and the band’s hiatus a year later.

Now Niall is heading back to his roots to give aspiring talent some of the teachings he has learnt over the years.

Niall Horan is joining The Voice season 23
Niall Horan is joining The Voice season 23. Picture: NBC
Niall Horan is joining the coaching panel of The Voice
Niall Horan is joining the coaching panel of The Voice. Picture: Alamy

The Irish star will be joining US rap star Chance The Rapper as they become the newest coaches on the panel alongside Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton for season 23 after Blake announced this upcoming season will be his last.

Blake is currently coaching on the panel alongside superstars John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

Speaking about his upcoming coaching duties, the 29-year-old ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ star said: “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

This isn’t the first time a 1D member has been added to the panel of a singing competition after Louis returned to the X Factor HQ as a judge in 2018; eight years after making waves in the music world.

One Direction met in singing competition X Factor in 2010
One Direction met in singing competition X Factor in 2010. Picture: Alamy

Fans have of course been ecstatic about the news of Niall entering his coaching era, with one taking to Twitter to write: “NIALL IS GONNA BE A COACH ON THE VOICE??? OH MY GOD.”

Another string of fans joked they would be applying just to meet Niall, and we can already see the queues forming!

The Voice season 23 begins in the Spring of next year.

