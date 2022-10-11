Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Take On Ireland In New Documentary - Here’s The Lowdown

11 October 2022, 16:07

BFFs Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have their very own documentary coming titled ‘The Road to Mullingar’.

Niall Horan is set to front his very own documentary about his hometown and he’s doing it with none other than his very best friend and fellow superstar Lewis Capaldi.

The two hitmakers are set to star in the Guinness Ireland documentary film titled Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi.

The doc is said to be inspired by Niall’s desire to "revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and to experience the reality of Ireland today."

Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship

Niall Horan’s Most Memorable On Stage Moments From One Direction Tour To Famous Moves

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have a documentary on the way
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have a documentary on the way. Picture: Getty

The filming has apparently already wrapped and was shot over three days as the former One Direction star and his Scottish chart-topping pal met with world-class guitar maker George Lowde as well as local artists and even did some mini-performances together.

Niall and Lewis were spotted hanging out in a local pub in the former’s hometown of Mullinger back in August, where people were unaware at the time that the pair were there filming for the documentary.

During their visit, fans will also remember that Niall and Lewis took to the streets of Dublin’s city centre for a very memorable busking session, where they sang the likes of their respective songs ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘Before You Go’, as well as Coldplay’s 2000 classic, ‘Yellow’.

The two pop stars also performed Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’ at a local pub in Mullinger, proving to be a super productive trip all around!

Niall said about the documentary: “I feel like I’ve never left. Every time I come home, I’m just blown away by the creativity here. Not in a Hollywood way, its real authentic talent, people going out there and doing it for the pure love of the craft.”

Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi, is set to air on Virgin Media One this Sunday, October 16 at 10pm.

