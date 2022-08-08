WATCH: Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Surprise Dublin With Spontaneous Busking Session

8 August 2022, 15:36 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 16:00

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi delivered a surprise set in the streets of Dublin and they joined one lucky busker over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dublin shoppers were left utterly shocked when none other than Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi decided to perform an impromptu set of songs in the middle of the high street!

The talented best pals are well known for getting up to hilarious antics with one another, but they took it a step further when they decided to join a busker whilst they were in the Irish capital.

Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship

Niall, 28, and Lewis, 25, joined local busker Jacob Koopman for a couple of songs on a whim on Saturday (August 6) – talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi brought their singing chops to Dublin's city centre
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi brought their singing chops to Dublin's city centre. Picture: Getty
Lewis and Niall sang their own bops during a busking sesssion
Lewis and Niall sang their own bops during a busking sesssion. Picture: Getty

They amassed a very large crowd in the city centre as word began to spread that Dublin was in the presence of a pop star duo!

Lewis and Niall even got to belt out their own material during the set that nobody was expecting, with the One Direction star singing his solo hit 'Slow Hands' and Lewis delivering 'Before You Go'.

The lads also performed a rendition of Coldplay's 20-year-old hit 'Yellow' accompanied by a chorus of adoring fans all singing along.

Of course, the clips of the special spontaneous moment soon went viral on Twitter, with many fans gushing over the boys' enviable friendship.

One fan shared: "Friendship like niall horan and lewis capaldi… me and who??? when????? [sic]"

Another excited Twitter user posted a theory we're all hoping will come true, writing: "Is this the warm up for the Niall Horan- Lewis Capaldi Tour 2023?"

"niall horan and lewis capaldi, the most chaotic duo," another wrote.

Jacob, the very lucky local musician who got to sing with the pop sensations tweeted about the unforgettable music session, writing: "This was UNREAL. @lewiscapaldi @niallhoran Thanks for showing up and singing with me!"

What an unexpectedly heartwarming moment from these two iconic best friends!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans shared their opinions about Travis Scott's 'raging' backstage video

Kylie Jenner Fans React To Travis Scott’s 'Raging' Outburst After London Concert

Britney Spears has two sons with ex Kevin Federline

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Love Island's Jacques mocked Paige's romance with Adam

Love Island’s Jacques Makes Savage Dig At Paige And Adam Collard Relationship

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

What really went down with Coco and Summer at the Love Island reunion

Summer Claims Heated Exchange With Coco Was ‘Edited’ During Love Island Reunion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star