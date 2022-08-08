WATCH: Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi Surprise Dublin With Spontaneous Busking Session

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi delivered a surprise set in the streets of Dublin and they joined one lucky busker over the weekend.

Dublin shoppers were left utterly shocked when none other than Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi decided to perform an impromptu set of songs in the middle of the high street!

The talented best pals are well known for getting up to hilarious antics with one another, but they took it a step further when they decided to join a busker whilst they were in the Irish capital.

Niall, 28, and Lewis, 25, joined local busker Jacob Koopman for a couple of songs on a whim on Saturday (August 6) – talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi brought their singing chops to Dublin's city centre. Picture: Getty

Lewis and Niall sang their own bops during a busking sesssion. Picture: Getty

They amassed a very large crowd in the city centre as word began to spread that Dublin was in the presence of a pop star duo!

Lewis and Niall even got to belt out their own material during the set that nobody was expecting, with the One Direction star singing his solo hit 'Slow Hands' and Lewis delivering 'Before You Go'.

The lads also performed a rendition of Coldplay's 20-year-old hit 'Yellow' accompanied by a chorus of adoring fans all singing along.

Of course, the clips of the special spontaneous moment soon went viral on Twitter, with many fans gushing over the boys' enviable friendship.

One fan shared: "Friendship like niall horan and lewis capaldi… me and who??? when????? [sic]"

Another excited Twitter user posted a theory we're all hoping will come true, writing: "Is this the warm up for the Niall Horan- Lewis Capaldi Tour 2023?"

"niall horan and lewis capaldi, the most chaotic duo," another wrote.

Jacob, the very lucky local musician who got to sing with the pop sensations tweeted about the unforgettable music session, writing: "This was UNREAL. @lewiscapaldi @niallhoran Thanks for showing up and singing with me!"

What an unexpectedly heartwarming moment from these two iconic best friends!

