Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship

28 October 2019, 17:10 | Updated: 28 October 2019, 17:31

Inside BFF Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's friendship
Inside BFF Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's friendship. Picture: @niallhoran/ GLAMOUR

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are as good a' friends as they are talented singers, so let's look into their hilarious friendship, as well as upcoming musical collaborations they have in the works.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are out here showing time and time again they're a hilarious best friend duo, who support each other's careers, and have even been working on a special lil' something themselves, so let's take a look at all the times the Scottish and Irish stars have given us serious friendship envy.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Rant About Niall Horan's 'Dirty' 'Nice To Meet Ya' Video

How did Liall meet?

The pair first connected on social media, when Niall's cousin showed him Lewis's music, leading the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer to invite Lewis to open a 'Flicker' show for him in his hometown of Glasgow.

This gave Lewis a serious boost to his career and helped to get the ball rolling on what's turned into his pathway to stardom, something he's eternally grateful for.

The pair recently did a friendship test for Glamour, with Niall recounting the first time they ever met, saying:

"First time I ever met him I just thought he was a lunatic, it was St. Patrick's Day, we had a few beers... and we got very drunk, and then both played shows the next day."

"He's very funny to be around, he makes me feel funnier, even though I'm not that funny at all, maybe it's because I'm famous and he's big into famous things these days."

Lewis, 23, surprisingly brought the mood right back down to serious when talking about his admiration for the former 1D star, saying:

"All joking aside, before any of my music was doing f*** all, he was one of the first to reach out and say he loved my music and that meant a lot to me."

Niall added: "He's the funniest person I know, and I'm so proud of him."

Well. That's just the nicest thing we've ever heard.

They're supportive AF

If what you just read wasn't enough to convince you they're always rooting each other on, both frequently take to social media to congratulate each other on their success, Niall writing a seriously sweet message to the 'Bruises' singer back in May.

He wrote: "This absolute king has got the fastest selling album of the year! This is a great lad with an incredible amount of talent and I’m so happy for him. Congratulations @lewiscapaldi on the #1"

In turn, Lewis, in his much less conventional style, took to his Instagram story, shirtless, to go through Niall's music video with a fine toothed comb and ask where 'that young Irish boy with braces' went, with a handsome lothario taking his place.

They love giving us a glimpse into their friendship, posting screenshots of their FaceTime conversations

Niall & Lewis's future collaboration

Niall chatted to The Official Big Top 40 about his track 'Nice To Meet Ya', and happened to drop into the convo' that he and Lewis had written a song together, jumping into the studio with each other after eating a Chinese takeaway, as you do, and coming up with a song that they're unsure if it is good.

"We ended up writing a very good song actually. Actually, it could be terrible."

26-year-old Niall also revealed that although he's a comedian, he's anything but when he gets into the studio.

He told Will Manning: "Little secret about Capaldi - he's very serious in the studio, I tried to make him laugh and he was just staring at me as if we didn't know each other."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  2. 2
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  3. 3
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  4. 4
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  5. 5
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones, Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  8. 8
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  10. 10
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  12. 12
    Harleys In Hawaii artwork
    Harleys In Hawaii
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  13. 13
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  14. 14
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  15. 15
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  16. 16
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  18. 18
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  20. 20
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Good as Hell (Remix) (feat.Ariana Grande)
    Lizzo
    itunes
  25. 25
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  26. 26
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  27. 27
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  28. 28
    47 (feat. Stefflon Don)
    Steel Banglez, Sidhu Moose Wala, MIST
    itunes
  29. 29
    Don't Call Me Angel (Charlie's Angels)
    Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  30. 30
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  32. 32
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  33. 33
    Nice to Meet Ya
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  34. 34
    Buss Down (feat. ZieZie)
    Aitch
    itunes
  35. 35
    hot girl bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  36. 36
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  37. 37
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  38. 38
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  40. 40
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Justin Bieber wants to release a new album before Christmas

Justin Bieber Has Promised Fans A New Album If He Gets 20 Million Likes

Justin Bieber

Makeup lovers are recreating this controversial Instagram filter for Halloween

The Halloween Makeup Inspired By Controversial Instagram Filter – How To Recreate 'Holy Bucks'

News

Dani Dyer has addressed I'm A Celeb rumours

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celebrity

Harry Styles is hosting and performing on SNL

What To Expect From Harry Styles Hosting & Performing On Saturday Night Live
Olivia Olson was heartbroken to leave X Factor: Celebrity

X Factor: Celebrity Star Olivia Olson Speaks Out After Emotional Exit From The Live Shows - ‘Simon Cowell Said I Could Win This’

Events