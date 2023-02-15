Lewis Capaldi Shares Niall Horan's Reaction To His Kiss With Harry Styles

Here's what Niall Horan had to say. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Here's how Niall Horan reacted to Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi's kiss...

Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles famously locked lips at the 2023 BRITs... and Niall Horan had something to say about it!

At the award show, Lewis planted a kiss on his fellow pop star – who won a whopping four trophies on the night – in full view of the audience at The O2.

The spontaneous moment from the night got everyone talking, even Capaldi's best pal Niall caught wind of the famous smooch – and he wasn't happy.

Days following the event, Lewis performed a live concert and took a moment out of the show to talk about his best friend Niall, and shared his reaction to the affectionate BRIT Award moment!

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan are famouly best mates. Picture: Getty

The 'Forget Me' singer revealed to the audience that he received a text message from Niall, explaining that he may have gotten a little jealous.

"This was after the whole Harry incident. And Niall text me - so I've kissed Harry at around, I don't know, 11:08 PM on Saturday night," Lewis explained.

"And on Sunday afternoon at five o'clock I get a text from Niall Horan that says nothing but the word 'b****'."

The singer-songwriter hilariously continued the story, saying that he probed Niall for more information on the initial text.

Lewis kissed Harry at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

He said at the gig: "So I says, 'What's up?' And he said, again just one word, 'cheat'."

Lewis had the crowd in peels of laughter, he went on: “And then that's it. I haven't heard from him since."

But don’t worry, Lewis and Niall will always be the best of friends, and he made that facts known, saying: “He's always going to be my number one” – aw!

