Lewis Capaldi’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ Documentary: How To Watch, Release Date & What It’s About

16 March 2023, 16:57

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s first-ever documentary titled How I’m Feeling Now.

Lewis Capaldi revealed earlier this month that he’ll be dropping a documentary titled How I’m Feeling Now.

The Scottish superstar is set to give fans an in-depth look at his career so far since becoming a household name in 2019 with his first hit single ‘Someone You Loved’.

Lewis Capaldi Got Candid About Why He Shared His Tourette’s Diagnosis

Since announcing the release of his upcoming documentary, Lewis also candidly spoke about how ‘vulnerable’ he feels to be dropping an intimate look into his life, admitting he’s ‘wildly nervous’ for it to come out.

But when is Lewis Capaldi’s documentary dropping and how can I watch it?

Here’s the lowdown…

Lewis Capaldi's documentary drops on April 5 on Netflix
Lewis Capaldi's documentary drops on April 5 on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How to watch Lewis Capaldi’s How I’m Feeling Now documentary & release date

How I’m Feeling Now will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday, April 5.

Lewis first shared the news about the documentary with a Netflix-style announcement, dressing up as characters from the streaming platform’s biggest hit series in the promo video, from Bridgerton and Wednesday to Squid Game and Money Heist.

What time is Lewis Capaldi’s documentary dropping on Netflix?

A specific time of release is yet to be confirmed by the streaming platform so we can assume it will drop at midnight in the UK.

Lewis Capaldi's documentary will follow the star as he returns home to make his second album
Lewis Capaldi's documentary will follow the star as he returns home to make his second album. Picture: Alamy

What is Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix documentary about?

Lewis’ documentary has been two-and-a-half years in the making and will follow the ‘Before I Go’ singer’s return to his parents' home in West Lothian as he starts working on his second album and attempts to reconnect with his pre-fame life.

A trailer for How I’m Feeling Now dropped on March 16, showing a deeper insight into Lewis’ mental health struggles also as he gets candid about how he feels on camera.

The documentary is set to be released just one month before Lewis' second album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' comes out on May 19.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

We're going to guess your ultimate Taylor Swift song...

Which Taylor Swift Song Are You?

Features

Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter are dropping a new track together

Charlie Puth And Sabrina Carpenter's Upcoming Collaboration Has Already Broken The Internet

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Which Songs Will Be On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist?

Features

Exclusive
Jessie spoke her second experience on Love Island

Jessie Wynter On Why She Was Ready To Try Love Island A Second Time

Love Island

Lewis Capaldi got candid about his career

Lewis Capaldi Opens Up About 'Low Points' In His Career Ahead Of New Single & Documentary

Justin Bieber has updated fans following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber Shares Health Update On Face Mobility Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star