Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s first-ever documentary titled How I’m Feeling Now.

Lewis Capaldi revealed earlier this month that he’ll be dropping a documentary titled How I’m Feeling Now.

The Scottish superstar is set to give fans an in-depth look at his career so far since becoming a household name in 2019 with his first hit single ‘Someone You Loved’.

Lewis Capaldi Got Candid About Why He Shared His Tourette’s Diagnosis

Since announcing the release of his upcoming documentary, Lewis also candidly spoke about how ‘vulnerable’ he feels to be dropping an intimate look into his life, admitting he’s ‘wildly nervous’ for it to come out.

But when is Lewis Capaldi’s documentary dropping and how can I watch it?

Here’s the lowdown…

Lewis Capaldi's documentary drops on April 5 on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

How to watch Lewis Capaldi’s How I’m Feeling Now documentary & release date

How I’m Feeling Now will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday, April 5.

Lewis first shared the news about the documentary with a Netflix-style announcement, dressing up as characters from the streaming platform’s biggest hit series in the promo video, from Bridgerton and Wednesday to Squid Game and Money Heist.

How I’m Feeling Now x pic.twitter.com/POiUEjFKm7 — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 15, 2023

What time is Lewis Capaldi’s documentary dropping on Netflix?

A specific time of release is yet to be confirmed by the streaming platform so we can assume it will drop at midnight in the UK.

Lewis Capaldi's documentary will follow the star as he returns home to make his second album. Picture: Alamy

What is Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix documentary about?

Lewis’ documentary has been two-and-a-half years in the making and will follow the ‘Before I Go’ singer’s return to his parents' home in West Lothian as he starts working on his second album and attempts to reconnect with his pre-fame life.

A trailer for How I’m Feeling Now dropped on March 16, showing a deeper insight into Lewis’ mental health struggles also as he gets candid about how he feels on camera.

The documentary is set to be released just one month before Lewis' second album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' comes out on May 19.

