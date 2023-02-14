Lewis Capaldi Goes Official With Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell

14 February 2023, 10:58

Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend
Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty/@elliemacdowall/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lewis Capaldi has gone official with his new girlfriend Ellie MacDowell, here's everything we know so far.

Lewis Capaldi and girlfriend Ellie MacDowell have gone public with their romance just in time for Valentine's Day!

The 'Forget Me' singer confirmed his new relationship at the BRITs after-party on February 12, the pair went as each other's dates to the star-studded bash.

Lewis Capaldi Surprises Fans At The 1975 Gig And Pretends He's Harry Styles

Lewis, 26, and Ellie, 23, were spotted at London's O2 during the award show looking every bit loved-up, they even shared a kiss in the audience.

Attendees from the Universal Music after-party spoke about the happy couple to the tabloids, they said: "It’s official, Lewis is in love and he couldn’t be happier."

Lewis Capaldi had a big night at the BRITs
Lewis Capaldi had a big night at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

The insider revealed more about the burgeoning relationship between the pop star and actress: "He has been dating Ellie for some time now and while they are usually very low-key, he couldn’t keep his hands off her at the after-party.

"It was very sweet to see him so happy, and Ellie clearly adores him too," the party-goer gushed.

Lewis and Ellie can be seen looking happy as ever in photos obtained by the publication, they got cosy at the soirée and could be chatting away on the sofas.

"They sat on the sofa kissing and talking for a while before Lewis headed off to the dance floor," the source continued, "he was throwing some serious shapes to Hot Chocolate’s You Sexy Thing at one point while Ellie just looked on smiling."

Ellie MacDowall is officially dating Lewis Capaldi
Ellie MacDowall is officially dating Lewis Capaldi. Picture: @elliemacdowall/Instagram

"They make a lovely couple" – aw!

The couple were first linked back in December, with Lewis even making an appearance on Ellie's Instagram. The love birds spent dates hiking in Scotland and she's posted stories of Lewis performing at a gig in Dublin, Ireland.

Like Lewis, Ellie is a Scot and hails from Edinburgh, she graduated from the city's MGA Academy of Performing Arts in 2020 and now works as an actress and model.

