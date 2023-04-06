Who Are Lewis Capaldi’s Family? Meet His Parents, Sister And Two Brothers

6 April 2023

Lewis Capaldi has a super close relationship with his family, with his mum and dad appearing in his new documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.

Lewis Capaldi fans got a closer look at his life away from the camera in his new Netflix documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, and his mum and dad appear throughout as their pop star son details his rise to fame and how the pressures of the music industry have taken their toll on his mental health.

The 26-year-old has a close relationship with both his parents, who live in Glasgow, and he even moved back home with them during the pandemic, using a converted shed in their garden as his home studio to record his second album.

Lewis also has two brothers and a sister, who feature in the home video footage in the star’s Netflix documentary.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer is the youngest of the four and was inspired by his older brother to get involved in music when they were kids.

Lewis Capaldi rose to fame in 2019
Lewis Capaldi rose to fame in 2019. Picture: Getty
Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary shows another side to the pop star
Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary shows another side to the pop star. Picture: Netflix

Who are Lewis Capaldi’s parents?

Lewis’ mum Carole Capaldi is a nurse while his father Mark is a fishmonger.

They appear throughout their son’s Netflix documentary, which shows their super close relationship as they support him at most of his concerts and through his struggle with Tourette’s, which he was diagnosed with in 2022 after developing a tic as his career took off.

Lewis Capaldi has a close relationship with his parents Carole and Mark
Lewis Capaldi has a close relationship with his parents Carole and Mark. Picture: @bellisperennis_xo/TikTok
Lewis Capaldi's sister Danielle often shares photos of their family on social media
Lewis Capaldi's sister Danielle often shares photos of their family on social media. Picture: @bellisperennis_xo/TikTok

Who are Lewis Capaldi’s brothers?

Lewis’ oldest brother Warren was the person who got him into music as they both wanted to play guitar. It’s thought Warren works as a musician too.

He also has an older brother named Anthony, who works as an actor.

Their dad Mark recalled in the documentary how Lewis would perform for the whole family: “Lewis would always go in his room, just sit for hours practicing and then he’d come down and we’d all be excited, go in the kitchen and he’d say, ‘I’ve learnt this.’”

Who is Lewis Capaldi’s sister?

Lewis has an older sister named Danielle, who’s four years older than him and reportedly works as a midwife.

Danielle has gained a large following on TikTok for her frequent posts about her little brother, whether it’s wishing him a Happy Birthday or promoting his music.

