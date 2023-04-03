Lewis Capaldi Fears He’ll Have To Quit Music If Tourette’s Worsens

Lewis Capaldi has admitted only making music worsens his Tourette’s.

Lewis Capaldi is preparing to show a different side in his upcoming documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, in which he’ll open up on his mental health as well as his struggle with Tourette’s.

Ahead of his Netflix film, which comes out on Wednesday 5th April, Lewis spoke to The Times about his condition and revealed performing can make it worse.

He said: “It's only making music that does this to me, otherwise I can be fine for months at a time, so it's a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it, but if it gets to a point where I'm doing irreparable damage to myself, I'll quit.

Lewis Capaldi said he may have to quit music if his Tourette's worsens. Picture: Getty

Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary will show another side to the pop star. Picture: Netflix

"I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in."

Lewis said his tic is worsening on stage and he’s trying to manage it.

The condition causes Lewis to make sudden involuntary sounds and movements called ‘tics’.

He added: “I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f***ed. It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”

Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary is available to watch from 5th April. Picture: Netflix

In the trailer for his Netflix film his parents Carol, 56, and Mark, 56, ask their son whether the fame and success is worth what he’s going through. He also admits: “I’ve never been more insecure in my life than I am now and I think that’s got worse the more successful I’ve got.”

The documentary was initially meant to be a look at Lewis’ rise to fame but as the world went into lockdown the film took a deeper turn as the pop star returned home to Scotland and adjusted to his newfound fame.

Lewis went public with his diagnosis in September last year, doing so because he said he ‘didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.’

