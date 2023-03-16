Lewis Capaldi Opens Up About 'Low Points' In His Career Ahead Of New Single & Documentary

16 March 2023, 10:37

Lewis Capaldi got candid about his career
Lewis Capaldi got candid about his career. Picture: Getty/Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Lewis Capaldi got candid about mental health when speaking about his personal upcoming documentary and single of the same name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his struggles throughout his music career as he gears up to the release of his deeply personal documentary, How I'm Feeling Now.

Earlier this month, the 'Forget Me' singer announced his upcoming Netflix film and has since taken to Twitter to share an intimate look into his life with fans.

Lewis Capaldi Got Candid About Why He Shared His Tourette’s Diagnosis

He started the vulnerable post by writing: "When the opportunity to make a documentary came up for me I was extremely hesitant.

"I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interviews, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference," Lewis continued.

Lewis Capaldi is releasing a documentary with Netflix
Lewis Capaldi is releasing a documentary with Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Despite his candid nature throughout the years, he revealed in the statement that there are some things he's chosen to keep out of the limelight, which he will be divulging for the first time in the documentary.

Lewis explained: "I feel like there’s a lot of things in it I haven’t spoken about before and in truth the whole film became way more intimate than I’d ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in."

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker told fans that the project had been in the works for over two years and revealed that he's "wildly nervous" about its release.

Lewis spoke about his mental health journey
Lewis spoke about his mental health journey. Picture: Getty

How I'm Feeling Now is also the title of a song that will drop at midnight on March 17, it was the last track Lewis wrote for his upcoming album and explores themes of mental health, which is some he had "never really written about" before.

The pop star admitted: "As much as the last 5 years have been the best of my life, I would be lying if I said it all hasn't taken its toll mentally."

Lewis shared that since working in music he has experienced "extremely low points" and this is what inspired his next single.

He called making the documentary "one of the most amazing and extremely peculiar experiences of my life", How I'm Feeling Now comes out on Netflix on April 5.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

We're going to guess your ultimate Taylor Swift song...

Which Taylor Swift Song Are You?

Features

All the info on Lewis Capaldi's Netflix documentary

Lewis Capaldi’s ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ Documentary: How To Watch, Release Date & What It’s About

Charlie Puth and Sabrina Carpenter are dropping a new track together

Charlie Puth And Sabrina Carpenter's Upcoming Collaboration Has Already Broken The Internet

What's on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour setlist?

Which Songs Will Be On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Setlist?

Features

Exclusive
Jessie spoke her second experience on Love Island

Jessie Wynter On Why She Was Ready To Try Love Island A Second Time

Love Island

Justin Bieber has updated fans following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber Shares Health Update On Face Mobility Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star