Lewis Capaldi Got Candid About Why He Shared His Tourette’s Diagnosis

6 December 2022, 15:37

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he wanted to speak about his Tourette's syndrome
Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he wanted to speak about his Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he wanted to share his Tourette’s diagnosis with the world.

Lewis Capaldi revealed his Tourette’s diagnosis in September and has now explained why he chose to share it with fans.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer initially chose to share his diagnosis six months after finding out he had the condition, back in March.

Will Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Release Official Versions Of Their Busking Covers?

The 26-year-old Scottish hitmaker has now opened up about what made him speak up about his diagnosis, revealing it started when he began ‘twitching a wee bit on stage’ in the summer.

He explained: “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got Tourette’s. Don’t worry about it.’ And then it became this thing. If something’s going on with me, I’ll share it with the room. [It] makes me feel better to share.”

Lewis Capaldi revealed he has Tourette's syndrome
Lewis Capaldi revealed he has Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Alamy

Lewis continued: “The movements are more exaggerated now. So, I do my neck cracks a lot; I, kind of, lift my left shoulder up, my face moves a bit and I do these deep breaths.

“I can see… micro versions of them in interviews that I’ve done in the past. I think I’ve always done this stuff.”

He went on to say that the diagnosis ‘was a shock’, adding: “But it was also like, ‘Oh, that explains so much of my life’.”

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he shared his Tourette's diagnosis with fans
Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he shared his Tourette's diagnosis with fans. Picture: Alamy

Lewis also revealed a few months ago that he had been having Botox injections in his shoulder to keep it under control.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with. It’s not as bad as it looks,” he explained.

“It’s a new thing. I haven’t really learnt much about it,” Lewis added, “I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I’m learning new ways to cope all the time.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

What song is in the iconic Wednesday dance scene?

What Song Is Wednesday Addams Dancing To?

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Sabrina Carpenter released a Christmas song

Sabrina Carpenter Has Given 'Nonsense' An Iconic Christmas Refresh

Music

Taylor Swift's 'A Monster In My Closet' poem has been going viral again

Taylor Swift's Poem She Wrote At 10 Years Old Is Proof Her Writing Has Always Been Magical

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star