Lewis Capaldi Got Candid About Why He Shared His Tourette’s Diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he wanted to speak about his Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Alamy

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he wanted to share his Tourette’s diagnosis with the world.

Lewis Capaldi revealed his Tourette’s diagnosis in September and has now explained why he chose to share it with fans.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer initially chose to share his diagnosis six months after finding out he had the condition, back in March.

The 26-year-old Scottish hitmaker has now opened up about what made him speak up about his diagnosis, revealing it started when he began ‘twitching a wee bit on stage’ in the summer.

He explained: “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got Tourette’s. Don’t worry about it.’ And then it became this thing. If something’s going on with me, I’ll share it with the room. [It] makes me feel better to share.”

Lewis Capaldi revealed he has Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Alamy

Lewis continued: “The movements are more exaggerated now. So, I do my neck cracks a lot; I, kind of, lift my left shoulder up, my face moves a bit and I do these deep breaths.

“I can see… micro versions of them in interviews that I’ve done in the past. I think I’ve always done this stuff.”

He went on to say that the diagnosis ‘was a shock’, adding: “But it was also like, ‘Oh, that explains so much of my life’.”

Lewis Capaldi opened up about why he shared his Tourette's diagnosis with fans. Picture: Alamy

Lewis also revealed a few months ago that he had been having Botox injections in his shoulder to keep it under control.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with. It’s not as bad as it looks,” he explained.

“It’s a new thing. I haven’t really learnt much about it,” Lewis added, “I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I’m learning new ways to cope all the time.”

