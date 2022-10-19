Will Niall Horan And Lewis Capaldi Release Official Versions Of Their Busking Covers?

By Capital FM

Fans have been calling for Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi to drop official versions of the songs they performed during their new documentary, ‘The Road to Mullingar’.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi made all of our dreams come true by joining forces for the most wholesome documentary together titled Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi.

The doc was inspired by Niall’s desire to "revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and to experience the reality of Ireland today."

Leading up to the release of the doc, the BFFs spent time in Mullingar, where they even performed a number of hits together whilst busking.

Niall Horan Takes One Direction Experience To The Voice As He Becomes New Coach

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi embarked on a trip around Ireland for their documentary. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi could be sharing their cover of U2's ‘I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For’. Picture: Guinness

Fans may remember that in August, Niall and Lewis took to the streets of Dublin’s city centre for a very memorable busking session, where they sang the likes of their respective hit songs ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘Before You Go’, as well as Coldplay’s 2000 classic, ‘Yellow’.

The two pop stars also performed Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’ at a local pub in Mullingar, and after a trip to Guinness, they headed to Windmill Lane Recording Studio where they recorded their own version of ‘I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For’ by U2.

The performances have been so memorable that fans are hoping official versions of their renditions will be available to listen to on their phones.

Lewis Capaldi has been dropping hints he'll release his covers with Niall Horan. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

Lewis Capaldi could be dropping his covers with Niall Horan. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

One fan asked Lewis in an Instagram comment: “Any chance we will get the I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For cover on Spotify???”

The ‘Before You Go’ hitmaker had us all hopeful after he replied: “We shall see x.”

Meanwhile, another fan asked: “Will you ever drop the songs on Spotify?” to which Lewis responded with shocked emojis - and we’re going to take this as a pretty huge hint!

We’ll all be here patiently waiting!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital