Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette’s Syndrome & Is Having Injections To Keep It Under Control

7 September 2022, 12:44

Lewis Capaldi has Tourette's syndrome
Lewis Capaldi has Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome and is speaking out ahead of his single’s release so that fans don’t question his behaviour.

Lewis Capaldi is about to release his comeback single ‘Forget Me’ and has just revealed he has Tourette’s syndrome and is learning to live with it.

The 25-year-old singer has gone public with the diagnosis because he doesn’t want fans to think he’s taken drugs.

The pop star spoke with fans about the condition during a chat with fans on Instagram Live, admitting it’s something he only developed recently.

Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour Until Further Notice Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

He’s being treated with Botox injections to freeze muscles to try and control the tics he’s been experiencing as a result of Tourette’s.

Lewis Capaldi is about to make his comeback to music
Lewis Capaldi is about to make his comeback to music. Picture: Getty

The chart-topper said: “I have been diagnosed with Tourette’s. I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.”

Lewis explained: “My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with. It’s not as bad as it looks.

“It’s a new thing. I haven’t really learnt much about it,” he said. “I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I’m learning new ways to cope all the time.”

Lewis admitted it’s ‘quite uncomfortable’ and can occasionally be quite painful.

Lewis Capaldi is making a comeback to music
Lewis Capaldi is making a comeback to music. Picture: Getty

He continued: “When they told me, ‘We think you’ve got Tourette’s’, I was like, ‘Do you know what, that makes so much sense’.

“When I look back at my interviews from 2018 I can see that I’m doing it. “It comes and goes. Sometimes I can go months without doing it. I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I’ll take Tourette’s.”

Lewis hasn’t released music for three years and fans are highly-anticipating his comeback single.

