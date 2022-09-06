Justin Bieber Suspends Justice World Tour Until Further Notice Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

6 September 2022, 18:55

Justin Bieber postponed the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to health reasons
Justin Bieber postponed the remainder of his Justice World Tour due to health reasons. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remainder of his Justice World Tour until his health gets better.

Justin Bieber has sadly pulled the plug on the rest of his Justice World Tour dates after his health took a hit earlier this year.

The ‘Peaches’ singer has explained he is making his health a priority after recently resuming his tour dates, admitting he now needs ‘time and rest to get better’.

Inside Justin Bieber And Wife Hailey’s Holiday To Italy As Justice Tour Resumes

Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome back in June, which forced him to postpone the US leg of his world tour.

The 28-year-old told fans in an Instagram video at the time that he was suffering from facial paralysis following the diagnosis, and after getting better a few months later, he resumed his tour in Europe.

Justin Bieber has suspended the rest of his Justice World Tour
Justin Bieber has suspended the rest of his Justice World Tour. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber has pulled the plug on the remainder of his Justice Tour for the time being
Justin Bieber has pulled the plug on the remainder of his Justice Tour for the time being. Picture: Getty

However, after recently being back to work, Justin announced on his Instagram Story that he is cancelling the rest of his tour dates until further notice, explaining: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed.

“As the rest result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Justin Bieber revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Justin Bieber revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Picture: Getty
Justin Bieber was struck with facial paralysis following his diagnosis
Justin Bieber was struck with facial paralysis following his diagnosis. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

He continued: “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Beliebers have since sent their love and well-wishes to the superstar as he focuses on recovering.

