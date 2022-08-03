Justin Bieber Thanks Fans In Emotional Return To His Tour After Health Scare

Justin Bieber has returned to his tour. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber made his grand return to the stage this week after suffering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin Bieber finally returned to his Justice World Tour after a month off following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis.

In a touching message to fans as he performed at the Lucca Summer Festival on Monday, the 28-year-old thanked Beliebers for having him back.

Usher Shares Update On Justin Bieber’s Health Amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

He gave a speech about racism in the middle of his set while headlining the stage at the Tuscan festival.

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber has been supporting him on tour. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber suffered from Ramsay Hunt Sydrome for a month and had to cancel some of his tour dates. Picture: Getty

Bieber said: “Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This my first day back, so good to be here.

“As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it's about justice for all no matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity - we're all the same and we are all one. We know that racism is evil and we know that division is evil.

“It is wrong, but we are here to be the difference makers and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being part of this tour. Let's enjoy the rest of the night.”

He later took to Instagram to share a video of him arriving at the festival with wife Hailey Bieber, during which he can be heard saying: “Oh it feels good to be back.”

“I’m just so grateful to be back. I love each and every one of you guys,” he told his team.

Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June, leaving him with weakness in his face and causing him to cancel a number of his tour dates.

He recently began sharing photos from his tour again and the star looks healthier and happier than ever back on stage.

