Usher Shares Update On Justin Bieber's Health Amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

19 July 2022, 11:57

Usher updates fans on Justin Bieber's health following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Usher updates fans on Justin Bieber's health following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. Picture: Alamy/@justinbieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Usher has shared a health update on his good friend Justin Bieber following the singer’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Speaking to Extra in an interview, the 43-year-old R&B star and mentor to JB said the pop superstar is ‘doing great’.

Justin Bieber Struck By Facial Paralysis From Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Usher, who recently spent time on holiday with Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber, said: “Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”

He went on to say: “As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand," adding that a performer's life ‘comes with a great deal of pressure’.

Usher shared a health update about Justin Bieber following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Usher shared a health update about Justin Bieber following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

"I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey,” he added, "I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”

This comes after Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last month, forcing him to postpone the US leg of his Justice World Tour.

Justin shared a video on Instagram at the time, revealing he was suffering from facial paralysis following his diagnosis.

He said at the time: “As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.

Justin Bieber has been recovering after revealing he was suffering from facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has been recovering after revealing he was suffering from facial paralysis. Picture: Alamy
Justin Bieber is set to resume his Justice World Tour
Justin Bieber is set to resume his Justice World Tour. Picture: Alamy

"As you can see this eye is not blinking," Justin added, "I can't smile on this side of my face.”

The 'Peaches' hitmaker went on to say he had been doing facial exercises to try and regain movement, but told fans it would take time to recover.

He has been taking time out to recover ever since, and we’re glad to hear he’s doing well!

Justin is now set to resume his Justice World Tour at Lucca Summer Festival, Italy on July 31st, which will kick off his string of European festivals before continuing his international shows.

