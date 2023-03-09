Lewis Capaldi Has A Netflix Documentary Coming Out

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi is about to add TV star to his list of talents, after announcing he's got a Netflix documentary coming out.

Lewis Capaldi surprised fans with the announcement he's got his very own Netflix documentary, called How I'm Feeling Now, coming to the platform.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "I've made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out on April 5th! Pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it."

In classic Lewis style he made the announcement alongside a video of himself portraying some of the platform's biggest shows, twirling in a ball gown for Bridgerton, dressing as a security guard from Squid Game, channeling Joe Exotic for Tiger King and even sporting a prison uniform for Orange is the New Black.

He went on to channel a heist man from Money Heist and Wednesday Addams from Wednesday before finally standing as himself and pointing to his documentary's title.

It will reportedly be about Lewis' return to his roots after becoming a household name in the past few years.

After back-to-back headline tours, he returns to his parents' home in West Lothian to begin work on his second album, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the friends and family he left behind.

It captures the year he tried to find balance between the familiarity of home and normalcy with becoming one of the biggest pop stars in the world and all that comes with it.

BAFTA-winner Joe Pearlman, who directed the documentary, also shared the news and revealed the film has been two-and-a-half years in the making.

I've made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out 🌍 on April 5th!



pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/SBvBMHuHhn — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 9, 2023

"Can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve made together," he tweeted.

The documentary will arrive the month before Lewis' second album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' which comes out on 19th May.

