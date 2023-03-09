Lewis Capaldi Has A Netflix Documentary Coming Out

9 March 2023, 16:05 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 16:06

By Kathryn Knight

Lewis Capaldi is about to add TV star to his list of talents, after announcing he's got a Netflix documentary coming out.

Lewis Capaldi surprised fans with the announcement he's got his very own Netflix documentary, called How I'm Feeling Now, coming to the platform.

Taking to Twitter he wrote: "I've made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out on April 5th! Pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it."

In classic Lewis style he made the announcement alongside a video of himself portraying some of the platform's biggest shows, twirling in a ball gown for Bridgerton, dressing as a security guard from Squid Game, channeling Joe Exotic for Tiger King and even sporting a prison uniform for Orange is the New Black.

Is There A Release Date For 'You' Season 5? Or Will The Netflix Show End With Season 4?

He went on to channel a heist man from Money Heist and Wednesday Addams from Wednesday before finally standing as himself and pointing to his documentary's title.

Lewis Capaldi is releasing a Netflix documentary
Lewis Capaldi is releasing a Netflix documentary. Picture: Alamy

It will reportedly be about Lewis' return to his roots after becoming a household name in the past few years.

After back-to-back headline tours, he returns to his parents' home in West Lothian to begin work on his second album, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the friends and family he left behind.

It captures the year he tried to find balance between the familiarity of home and normalcy with becoming one of the biggest pop stars in the world and all that comes with it.

BAFTA-winner Joe Pearlman, who directed the documentary, also shared the news and revealed the film has been two-and-a-half years in the making.

Lewis Capaldi has a Netflix documentary coming out
Lewis Capaldi has a Netflix documentary coming out. Picture: Getty

"Can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve made together," he tweeted.

The documentary will arrive the month before Lewis' second album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' which comes out on 19th May.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Olivia chatted about all things Love Island

What Olivia Hawkins Wishes Viewers Saw More Of On Love Island

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa

Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

Is Love Quinn still alive? Netflix tease her return in You season 4 part 2

You Season 4 Part 2: Why Is Love Quinn Back? Is She Alive & Did She Die In Season 3?

Florence Pugh posed for pictures with ex Zach Braff at the premiere for their new movie

Florence Pugh Reunites With Ex Zach Braff At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star