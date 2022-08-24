Niall Horan’s Most Memorable On Stage Moments From One Direction Tour To Famous Moves

24 August 2022, 17:12

Niall Horan's best on-stage moments date back to his time in One Direction
Niall Horan's best on-stage moments date back to his time in One Direction. Picture: Getty
Niall Horan has been nothing short of iconic on and off stage since his X factor days - let’s take a look at some of his performance moments that have left us in awe over the years.

Niall Horan has been known to bring cheekiness and charisma to the stage since 2010, and we’ve loved every single moment!

The ‘Slow Hands’ star kicked off his career when he auditioned for the X Factor back in 2010, where he was put into one of the biggest boybands of our generation; One Direction, alongside former bandmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

Since then, Niall has had some seriously iconic moments on stage, leaving us in awe of every performance.

It would be wrong to not reminisce on the good times Niall graced the stage with nothing but banter and 10/10 vocals, so enjoy the scroll!

Niall Horan’s X Factor audition

Back to where it all began, a 16-year-old Niall auditioned for the X Factor with a rendition of Ne-Yo’s ‘So Sick’ and his career was born!

Niallers everywhere have watched the Irish star go from strength to strength since ad we couldn’t be prouder!

Niall Horan and Taylor Swift perform ‘Slow Hands’

Niall gave fans the surprise of a lifetime after he joined Taylor Swift as a surprise guest during her 2018 ‘Reputation’ tour at Wembley Stadium in London.

We'd be lying if we said we didn't revisit this performance every now and again!

Niall Horan reunites with Louis Tomlinson to sing 1D’s ‘Little Black Dress’

The 1D dream we all were blessed with in 2019; Niall and Louis joined forces on stage at Premios Telehit festival in Mexico.

The Nouis reunion was complete after Niall shared some snaps with his former bandmate on Instagram at the time as fans also shared a clip of them sound-checking 1D’s ‘Little Black Dress’ - a dream!

Niall Horan adding ‘you sing’ to every songs’ lyrics

Niall started an entire trend when he got the crowd involved during a performance of 1D’s ‘Little Things’ way back when, prompting fans to sing, asking the audience: “You sing,” before they joined in with the lyrics.

In fact, it caught on so much, that fans ended up adding ‘You sing’ to part of the lyrics, and we can officially never un-hear it!

