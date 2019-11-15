Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Reunite To Sing One Direction Track Together

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson sang 'Little Black Dress' together. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had a reunion on stage and fans are getting emotional about the One Direction boys being back together again.

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have blessed fans with a reunion after they both performed at Premios Telehit festival in Mexico.

The ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer shared photos of the One Direction stars together on Instagram, writing: “Mexico, thank you so much for having me. Playing my music to 65,000 people was an amazing feeling. Can’t wait to come back to Mexico on tour. X.”

The 26 year old, who recently announced his North American tour with Lewis Capaldi, also gave a shout out to the father of one while on stage, saying: “It was great to see my boy Louis smashing it beforehand as well!”

Fans have (understandably) been going mad for the Nouis reunion and we are right there with them.

One tweeted: “Okay, now tell me HOW CAN I F***ING CALM DOWN???????? MY HEART IS SO HAPPY!!!!”

Another even put the new snaps side by side with old pictures of the boys, writing: “all these pictures of fetus louis and niall compared to the recent pictures I CANNOT [sic].”

If that wasn’t enough, fans posted footage of the pair sound checking their 1D song, ‘Little Black Dress’ together on stage and we couldn’t be more emotional!

One fan took to Twitter to say: “Louis and Niall sound checking Little Black Dress together is everything I never knew I needed in life.”

“NIALL AND LOUIS SINGING LITTLE BLACK DRESS IN 2019 I LEGIT SCREAMED,” added another.

Louis and Niall sound checking Little Black Dress together is everything I never knew I needed in life. pic.twitter.com/96Myx2GeGn — 𝗞𝗮𝘆 ◟̽◞̽ 🌈 is seeing Louis!!! (@Kayyarra_411) November 13, 2019

However, it seems the boys were just prepping for their separate performances as they didn’t end up singing the hit together during either of their sets.

Niall still managed to send fans into a frenzy during his solo set though, after doing the most perfect hip thrust we’ve ever seen while performing ‘Slow Hands’.

NIALL HIP THRUSTING DURING SLOW HANDS BTCH MOVE WTFSF#PremiosTelehit pic.twitter.com/f0M9fJhIEB — A C ♡ (@hissmilenjh) November 14, 2019

It’s no surprise fans have been stanning the band more than usual recently, after they’ve all been busy releasing new music.

Liam Payne even took to social media to pay tribute to the band’s four-year-old album, ‘Made In The AM’.

It’s safe to say this has been one whirlwind of a week for directioners.

