Niall Horan And Louis Tomlinson Reunite To Sing One Direction Track Together

15 November 2019, 11:42

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson sang 'Little Black Dress' together
Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson sang 'Little Black Dress' together. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had a reunion on stage and fans are getting emotional about the One Direction boys being back together again.

Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have blessed fans with a reunion after they both performed at Premios Telehit festival in Mexico.

The ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ singer shared photos of the One Direction stars together on Instagram, writing: “Mexico, thank you so much for having me. Playing my music to 65,000 people was an amazing feeling. Can’t wait to come back to Mexico on tour. X.”

Harry Styles UK Venue, Dates & Ticket Information For European & American 'Love On Tour 2020'

The 26 year old, who recently announced his North American tour with Lewis Capaldi, also gave a shout out to the father of one while on stage, saying: “It was great to see my boy Louis smashing it beforehand as well!”

Fans have (understandably) been going mad for the Nouis reunion and we are right there with them.

One tweeted: “Okay, now tell me HOW CAN I F***ING CALM DOWN???????? MY HEART IS SO HAPPY!!!!”

Another even put the new snaps side by side with old pictures of the boys, writing: “all these pictures of fetus louis and niall compared to the recent pictures I CANNOT [sic].”

If that wasn’t enough, fans posted footage of the pair sound checking their 1D song, ‘Little Black Dress’ together on stage and we couldn’t be more emotional!

One fan took to Twitter to say: “Louis and Niall sound checking Little Black Dress together is everything I never knew I needed in life.”

“NIALL AND LOUIS SINGING LITTLE BLACK DRESS IN 2019 I LEGIT SCREAMED,” added another.

However, it seems the boys were just prepping for their separate performances as they didn’t end up singing the hit together during either of their sets.

Niall still managed to send fans into a frenzy during his solo set though, after doing the most perfect hip thrust we’ve ever seen while performing ‘Slow Hands’.

It’s no surprise fans have been stanning the band more than usual recently, after they’ve all been busy releasing new music.

Liam Payne even took to social media to pay tribute to the band’s four-year-old album, ‘Made In The AM’.

It’s safe to say this has been one whirlwind of a week for directioners.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo feat. Ariana Grande
    itunes
  4. 4
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  5. 5
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  6. 6
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  7. 7
    South of The Border artwork
    South of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  9. 9
    Orphans artwork
    Orphans
    Coldplay
    itunes
  10. 10
    Better Half Of Me artwork
    Better Half Of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  11. 11
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  13. 13
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  14. 14
    This
    Megan McKenna
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lose Control
    Meduza, GOODBOYS, Becky Hill
    itunes
  16. 16
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    I Feel Love
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Lights Up artwork
    Lights Up
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  20. 20
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Break Up Bye Bye artwork
    Break Up Bye Bye
    The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  23. 23
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  24. 24
    Pump It Up artwork
    Pump It Up
    Endor
    itunes
  25. 25
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    10,000 Hours artwork
    10,000 Hours
    Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  28. 28
    HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  29. 29
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  30. 30
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  31. 31
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  32. 32
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  33. 33
    Buss Down (feat. ZieZie)
    Aitch
    itunes
  34. 34
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  35. 35
    Kiss and Tell
    Skepta, AJ Tracey
    itunes
  36. 36
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  38. 38
    Follow God
    Kanye West
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  40. 40
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times

Harry Styles’ Funniest Saturday Night Live Moments Including One Direction Appearances As He Prepares To Host Show For The First Time

Harry Styles

Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

I'm A Celebrity's Nadine Coyle: Age & Net Worth As Girls Aloud Bandmate 'Surprised' At Jungle Stint

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants

I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up: Roman Kemp, Caitlyn Jenner And Nadine Coyle Among The Cast

I'm A Celebrity

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

Ariana Grande has a brand new tattoo

Ariana Grande Gets New Tattoo On Her Hand As She Adds To Extensive Collection Of Inkings

Ariana Grande

The cast of Friends are reuniting to reminisce their time on the show

The 'Friends' Cast Are Reuniting For A Special Celebration Of The Show's 25th Anniversary

TV & Film