Niall Horan Announces ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ North American Tour With Special Guest Lewis Capaldi

Niall Horan is heading out on the road with his ‘best friend’ Lewis Capaldi.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi undoubtedly have the most adorable bromance in pop, and now the pair are joining forces for a North American tour.

The pair, who often gush about how much they love each other, will stop off in 17 cities on the ’Nice To Meet Ya’ tour, which kicks off in April 2020.

One Direction singer, Niall, made the announcement on Instagram. His news comes just days after his bandmates Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson also revealed they were heading out on solo tours in 2020.

He captioned his post: “This is so exciting!! I’m going back on the road and this time I’m going with my best friend in the whole wide world @lewiscapaldi and the beautiful @findingxfletcher.

“Can’t wait to get out there again and see you all. Tickets go on sale Friday November 8. More dates to come soon. xxx”

Lewis also shared a poster of the tour dates, which he captioned: “THE MAN WITHE BEST NIPPLES IN THE GAME (me) is going on tour with everyone’s favourite Irish guy named Niall (@niallhoran) buy your tickets on Friday the 8th of November or sit in your house and miss out on the best night of your life (potentially it might not be the best night of your life but you’ll have good fun I’m sure.”

The boys will stop off in cities including Nashville, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles and we can just imagine how much fun they’re going to have!

Unsurprisingly, UK fans are now begging the duo to bring the tour to their home soil.

One wrote: “Do a UK tour together, thanks!!”

Are you doing a UK tour considering your both my favourite humans xx — charlotte hesketh (@liveyourlife80) October 31, 2019

im so offeneded this isn't a uk ireland tour — belle (@stolencapaldi) October 30, 2019

Jesus please make this a uk tour aswell — Touchmy6ballz (@PriceXMark) October 30, 2019

Another added: “Showed this to my mum and she screamed so I hope you’re planning on doing a UK tour too.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday 8th November at livenation.com and niallhoran.com.

