Niall Horan's New Song 'Nice To Meet Ya' Full Lyrics

1 October 2019, 11:21

Niall Horan's new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' lyrics
Niall Horan's new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' lyrics. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan's new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' is nearly here, so we just had to take a deep dive into those lyrics.

Niall Horan's new single 'Nice To Meet Ya' is set to be released on 4th October 2019 and we couldn't be more excited! It has been roughly two years since his debut solo album 'Flicker' and now he's back for more.

Before the song finally arrives, Niall teased the lyrics before finally releasing a handwritten page of the song on his Twitter account.

Niall Horan Gets Fans To Send Him Their 'Nice To Meet Ya' Singing Challenge

Niall Horan's 'Nice To Meet Ya' lyrics
Niall Horan's 'Nice To Meet Ya' lyrics. Picture: Instagram

The Irish singer had previously told his followers, "I’m laying here listening to songs from my new record and I’m so excited to get going. Can’t wait for you to hear the fun I’ve been having over the last year", before finally announcing that the song was coming.

Niall Horan - 'Nice To Meet Ya' Full Lyrics

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear

I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear
I'm gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j'adore la mer
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear

(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink

I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear


(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)

One minute, you're there, the next one, you're gone
Been waiting for you all night, so come on
You know what I need, you know what I want
You know what I need now, you know what I need now

Nice to meet ya, what's your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink


Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
Where ya been?
(I got love for you)
Let me treat ya
(I got love for you)
To a drink
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya

