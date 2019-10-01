Niall Horan Gets Fans To Send Him Their 'Nice To Meet Ya' Singing Challenge

1 October 2019, 10:48 | Updated: 1 October 2019, 10:52

Niall Horan kicks off his 'Nice To Meet Ya' fan challenge
Niall Horan kicks off his 'Nice To Meet Ya' fan challenge. Picture: Getty Images/ @NiallHoran twitter

Fans are singing what they think the tune of 'Nice To Meet Ya' could be and Niall is loving it.

Ahead of the release of the first single from his second album, Niall Horan has put his fans to the test, asking them to sing the lyrics to the unreleased 'Nice To Meet Ya' to a tune they think could fit, and there's been some seriously impressive renditions!

WATCH: Niall Horan Terrifies Roman Kemp With His Make Some Noise Challenge; Roman's No Money Road Trip

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to ask his 40 million fans if they're up for a challenge, asking them to upload their version of 'Nice To Meet Ya', before hearing the actual song which is released Friday 4th October, and provided the full lyrics to the song, which include the lines:

"I wanna blow your mind/ Just come with me I swear/ I'm gonna take you somewhere warm/ You know J'adore la mer."

Fans flooded his social media with their own renditions- whether they were sat at a keyboard, free-styling in their room, or even sat in their cars, everyone wanted a punt at guessing the tune of their favourite singer's new track!

Niall was so impressed with one fan's version, that he urged her to write her own lyrics to the tune she sang, writing back to @abitofbella, "You need to write your own lyrics to that melody, that’s really good."

The Irish singer sent fans into meltdown when tweeting 'it's time' with a link to his website where he unveiled the 'look' for his new era- the site immediately crashing as people raced to see what he has in store for them.

Niall's admitted he can't wait to get out of the studio, drop the new music and get back on the road to perform for his self-confessed 'die hard' fans and we can't wait to see what music he's got in store for us.

Following his split from Hailee Steinfeld in late 2018, he's also revealed the new record will touch on the intense heartbreak he has experienced since his debut album 'Flicker' he released two years.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  3. 3
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  4. 4
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  5. 5
    Turn Me On feat. Vula artwork
    Turn Me On feat. Vula
    Riton x Oliver Heldens
    itunes
  6. 6
    Take Me Back To London artwork
    Take Me Back To London
    Ed Sheeran feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  7. 7
    Circles artwork
    Circles
    Post Malone
    itunes
  8. 8
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello
    itunes
  9. 9
    God Is A Dancer artwork
    God Is A Dancer
    Tiesto & Mabel
    itunes
  10. 10
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  11. 11
    Don't Call Me Angel artwork
    Don't Call Me Angel
    Ariana Grande Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Ra
    itunes
  12. 12
    Graveyard artwork
    Graveyard
    Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Liar artwork
    Liar
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  15. 15
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Stack It Up artwork
    Stack It Up
    Liam Payne feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    itunes
  18. 18
    Be Honest artwork
    Be Honest
    Jorja Smith feat. Burna Boy
    itunes
  19. 19
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  20. 20
    Wiley Flow
    Stormzy
    itunes
  21. 21
    Outnumbered artwork
    Outnumbered
    Dermot Kennedy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Strike A Pose artwork
    Strike A Pose
    Young T & Bugsey Feat. Aitch
    itunes
  23. 23
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  24. 24
    Both artwork
    Both
    Headie One
    itunes
  25. 25
    Motivation artwork
    Motivation
    Normani
    itunes
  26. 26
    Post Malone artwork
    Post Malone
    Sam Feldt feat. RANI
    itunes
  27. 27
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  28. 28
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  29. 29
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    Taste (Make It Shake) artwork
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  31. 31
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  32. 32
    Ritual artwork
    Ritual
    Tiesto , Jonas Blue & Rita Ora
    itunes
  33. 33
    Harder artwork
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  34. 34
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  35. 35
    Panini artwork
    Panini
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  36. 36
    Slide Away
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lover
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  38. 38
    Finally Feel Good
    James Arthur
    itunes
  39. 39
    Boyfriend (Flipside Remix) artwork
    Boyfriend (Flipside Remix)
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  40. 40
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

The Circle contestants have access to a psychologist at all times

The Circle Players Have A Psychologist On Hand When Isolation Becomes Too Much

TV & Film

The Circle is narrated by Sophie Willan

Who Narrates The Circle Channel 4? Voice-Over Sophie Willan Returns For Season 2

TV & Film

Which viral trend has ruined your first name?

People Are Revealing Which Pop Culture Reference Has Ruined Their Name Forever
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To India Reynolds And Ovie Soko

TV & Film

Love Island exes join the celeb series of Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach: Love Island's Michael Griffiths & Exes Charlie Brake & Ellie Brown Join Show

TV & Film