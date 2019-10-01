Niall Horan Gets Fans To Send Him Their 'Nice To Meet Ya' Singing Challenge

Niall Horan kicks off his 'Nice To Meet Ya' fan challenge. Picture: Getty Images/ @NiallHoran twitter

Fans are singing what they think the tune of 'Nice To Meet Ya' could be and Niall is loving it.

Ahead of the release of the first single from his second album, Niall Horan has put his fans to the test, asking them to sing the lyrics to the unreleased 'Nice To Meet Ya' to a tune they think could fit, and there's been some seriously impressive renditions!

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to ask his 40 million fans if they're up for a challenge, asking them to upload their version of 'Nice To Meet Ya', before hearing the actual song which is released Friday 4th October, and provided the full lyrics to the song, which include the lines:

"I wanna blow your mind/ Just come with me I swear/ I'm gonna take you somewhere warm/ You know J'adore la mer."

Fans flooded his social media with their own renditions- whether they were sat at a keyboard, free-styling in their room, or even sat in their cars, everyone wanted a punt at guessing the tune of their favourite singer's new track!

Niall was so impressed with one fan's version, that he urged her to write her own lyrics to the tune she sang, writing back to @abitofbella, "You need to write your own lyrics to that melody, that’s really good."

This is already the funniest thing we’ve done 😁. Keep em coming — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 30, 2019

The Irish singer sent fans into meltdown when tweeting 'it's time' with a link to his website where he unveiled the 'look' for his new era- the site immediately crashing as people raced to see what he has in store for them.

Niall's admitted he can't wait to get out of the studio, drop the new music and get back on the road to perform for his self-confessed 'die hard' fans and we can't wait to see what music he's got in store for us.

Following his split from Hailee Steinfeld in late 2018, he's also revealed the new record will touch on the intense heartbreak he has experienced since his debut album 'Flicker' he released two years.

SHE DIDN‘T EVEN KNOW THAT I WAS FILMING HER SHE IS SO FREAKIN GOOD I‘M HAVING GOOSEBUMPS #NiceToMeetYa #NiceToMeetYaChallenge @NiallOfficial please recognize her niall, she loves you so much (Her Account is @glitterylu) LETS SUPPORT EACH OTHER GUYS! pic.twitter.com/Mi51Ki12cv — 𝖕𝖔𝖑𝖆 (@glitterymelly) September 30, 2019

