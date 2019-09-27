WATCH: Niall Horan Terrifies Roman Kemp With His Make Some Noise Challenge; Roman's No Money Road Trip

Niall Horan surprised Roman Kemp by informing him that he'll have to travel over 1,000 miles across the UK, without any money or his phone, for Global's Make Some Noise.

Niall Horan caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to terrify Roman with his upcoming challenge for Global's Make Some Noise - Roman's No Money Road Trip.

The 'Slow Hands' singer informed Roman that he'd have to be travelling over 1,000 miles across the UK, to do five shows in five different locations, without his money or phone.

> Learn All About Roman's No Money Road Trip Now!

Niall Horan joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

From Monday, 7 October, Roman is embarking on an epic journey across the country, starting in Scotland, and making his way back home without his wallet or phone, meaning he'll have to get the listeners to help him travel and even let him sleep on their sofas!

To help support Global's Make Some Noise, Niall Horan offered to donate £5,000, but there was a catch - he wanted to tattoo Roman Kemp for life with the title of his brand new single.

Niall Horan spoke to Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay. Picture: Capital

Niall's returning to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Friday, 4 October to permanently ink Roman; just two days before Roman sets off from Scotland and begins his #NoMoneyRoadTrip.

> Grab Our App And Keep Up To Date With All Of The No Money Road Trip

You can support Roman by texting ROMAN5 to 70766 to donate £5. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. If you're under 16, please ask the bill payer's permission first. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are at makesomenoise.com