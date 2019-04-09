WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gushes Over His Bromance With Niall Horan In A Game Of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae'

9 April 2019, 11:28

Lewis Capaldi has a well known bromance with the One Direction lad, but things escalated quickly when he was faced with him in a game of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae'.

Lewis Capaldi's bromance reached new heights when he started writing about the smell of Niall Horan's hair on Twitter.

It was clear that no-one could replace the 'Slow Hands' singer in Lewis' eyes when he was asked about his feelings towards Niall on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Lewis Capaldi caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Lewis Capaldi caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

In a game of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae', Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay asked the 'Someone You Loved' star which celebrities he'd like to couple up with - from Little Mix's Jesy Nelson to Ariana Grande.

However, it soon became evident that Lewis' one true love was, in fact, Niall Horan.

"We're best friends. He loves me," confirmed Lewis, before saying Niall would rattle on for hours about him.

Lewis Capaldi also spoke about his shock when he was asked to tour with Ed Sheeran. He mentioned the time the 'Shape of You' hitmaker slid into his DMs to ask him about his appearance.

