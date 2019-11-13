Harry Styles UK Venue, Dates & Ticket Information For European & American 'Love On Tour 2020'

13 November 2019, 13:54 | Updated: 13 November 2019, 14:04

Harry Styles's announced UK dates on his 2020 tour
Harry Styles's announced UK dates on his 2020 tour. Picture: Insatgram @HarryStyles/PA

Harry Styles has announced 2020 tour dates in the UK, Europe & America, as well as details on when the tickets will be on sale!

Harry Styles has announced his 2020 European and North American tour dates, which includes two nights at London's O2, and arena shows in Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and Ireland, as well as all over Europe, kicking off in April next year.

Everything We Want From Harry Styles's Second Album 'Fine Line'

Fans have noticed he's announced the tour on National Day Of Kindness, a running theme with Harry who often uses the slogan 'Treat People With Kindness', which they're praising as a sweet touch.

Pre-sale will begin on Monday, November 18th, with tickets going on general sale Friday, November 22nd, so set those alarms, because everyone knows how enormous Harry's fanbase is so getting tickets is likely to be a high pressured affair!

View this post on Instagram

LOVE ON TOUR 2020.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Harry initially announced he was going on tour in a FaceTime interview with Roman, Vick & Sonny on Capital Breakfast, and released the details in a series of Instagram posts, revealing the name is 'Love On Tour' and he'll be hitting the UK in April of next year.

The 'Lights Up' singer is releasing his second solo album, 'Fine Line' on December 13th 2019, so a spring tour in 2020 makes perfect sense- but not before the star hits Capital's Jingle Bell Ball stage on Saturday 7th December!

The former 1D star will kick off the tour in Birmingham and the UK, before heading across to Europe, North America and Mexico, making the tour seven months long in total.

The 25-year-old has announced King Princess as his support act, an singer-songwriter signed to Mark Ronson's record label, best known for her track '1950'- a song made even more famous when Mr. Styles tweeted the lyrics from the song back in March 2018.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks Orlando

A post shared by mr queen (@kingprincess69) on

For the American leg of the tour, Harry has announced Jenny Lewis and Koffee as support acts, which will see them perform all over the USA before heading to Mexico for the final dates in October.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

