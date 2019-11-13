Liam Payne’s Emotional One Direction Anniversary Tribute Has Fans Remembering ‘Made In The AM’

13 November 2019, 16:30

Liam Payne has branded 'Made In The AM' one of his 'fave' albums
Liam Payne has branded 'Made In The AM' one of his 'fave' albums. Picture: Getty

Liam Payne has shared an adorable post celebrating One Direction’s four-year anniversary of their album, ‘Made In The AM’.

Liam Payne has sent One Direction fans into a frenzy after gushing about the boys’ album, ‘Made In The AM’, on the four year anniversary of one of his ‘fave’ records in an emotional post.

The ‘Stack It Up’ singer commemorated the occasion by sharing a post on Instagram, writing: "Happy 4 years made in the am honestly one of my fave albums we made … also 4 years in and I finally learned how to look towards the camera and not away from it."

He continued: “(Read next part in Ryan Reynolds voiceover) ahhh you keep doing you mini Liam with your lil hat… I wonder what your thinking… did you spot food… ermmm lil daydream maybe… or MAYBE!! It’s out to protest because you got the floor space not a comfy one on the couch and now your a** is hurting who knows.”

1D fans rushed to send emotional responses to the 26 year old, with one writing: “Happy 4 years. Im so glad you guys were part of my life. This album is gold.”

“Thank you for making me cry Payno. But on a more serious note: thank you so much for this album, it always really spoke to me and it’s a beautiful album,” added another.

Liam Payne shared the album artwork for 'Made In The AM'
Liam Payne shared the album artwork for 'Made In The AM'. Picture: Instagram

The father of one tagged his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan in the post, which then led to some fans questioning why he hadn’t shared throwbacks of the earlier 1D albums with Zayn Malik.

One comment read: “I miss them all together so badly evem @zayn alright I am gonna just cry in a corner! Just remember that we are waiting for one direction to be back.”

Others were tagging Zayn in the comments with sad face emojis.

The boys have been active on the music scene lately, with Harry announcing the tour dates for his new album, ‘Fine Line’.

Zayn, who came home to the UK recently, also announced his new song ‘Flames’ with R3HAB and Jungleboi will drop on November 15.

Louis is going on his first solo world tour, while Niall is touring North America alongside Lewis Capaldi.

To bring us the reunion round-up we needed, Liam is also dropping LP1 on December 6, and we couldn’t be happier to hear from all the boys!

