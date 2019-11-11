Zayn Malik Returns Home For Mum’s 50th Birthday Days After His Sister Announces Pregnancy

Zayn Malik hasn't been home in a while as he lives in the US. Picture: Instagram

Zayn Malik has returned home to Bradford after missing his sister's wedding and pregnancy celebrations.

Zayn Malik has returned to the UK to celebrate his mum, Trisha’s, 50th birthday with his family.

His 17-year-old sister Safaa, who recently announced her pregnancy, posted a snap of the One Direction star following his visit, captioning it ‘home’ with heart emojis.

This is the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker’s first visit back to Bradford after missing out on Safaa's wedding to her boyfriend, Martin, in September.

His sister, Waliyha, also shared a family picture on social media, which was liked by Zayn's ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The post read: "Happy Birthday to my best friend I love you so much I can’t thank you enough for everything you do for me I don’t know what I would without you.

"I know we argue probably every single day but I wouldn’t change you for the world I can’t even put into words how much I love and appreciate you. I hope you’ve had the best birthday ever mum love you."

Zayn Malik is very close with his mum. Picture: Getty

The 26-year-old singer, who currently lives in the US, has been working hard on new music.

He announced the release of his new single, ‘Flames’, alongside producers R3HAB and Jungleboi.

Zayn teased the track on Instagram recently and fans were freaking out about the star’s comeback.

The record is yet to have a release date, however R3HAB shared the single’s artwork with his 2.3million followers, saying: “25,000 comments and we will release this asap.”

It only took a few hours to reach the target and he updated fans, saying: “We’re going to drop it ASAP and we’re going to drop a teaser very very soon.”

Zayn Malik teased his single 'Flames' on social media. Picture: Twitter

Unsurprisingly, no one could contain their excitement for ‘Flames’ as fans rushed to praise the singer, with one tweeting: “KING WE MISSED YOU.”

“ZAYNIE I LOVE YOU… SOOOOOOO MUCHHHHHH. I’m so happy I’m crying,” another added.

The messages in all caps were appropriate as 1D Stans have been sent into a frenzy as Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan also have new music out or on the way.

It’s safe to say we are on standby for the new music to drop!

