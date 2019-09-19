Zayn Malik's Sister Safaa Gets Married But Former One Direction Star Had To Miss The Big Day

Zayn Malik apparently didn't attend his younger sister's wedding. Picture: PA / Trish Malik/Instagram

Zayn Malik's younger sister Safaa, 17, has married her boyfriend.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s 17-year-old sister Safaa married her boyfriend Martin just three days after her 17th birthday on Monday.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Nikah ceremony in Bradford, surrounded by their family.

When Is Zayn Going On Tour? Fans Debate This 'Clue' The 'Pillowtalk' Singer Is Announcing Dates

Zayn reportedly wasn’t present at the celebrations, but his mum Trisha shared a series of photos of the couple with her 455k Instagram followers, which Zayn’s ex Gigi Hadid liked.

Safaa Malik got married just three days after turning 17. Picture: Trisha Malik/Instagram

Zayn Malik's mum shared plenty of pictures from the big day. Picture: Trisha Malik/Instagram

Trisha captioned the upload: “My baby girl’s big day.”

In the pictures, Safaa looked stunning in an embellished gold and white traditional gown as her mother posed proudly beside her.

The teenager wore her hair in a long plait adorned with little white flowers over her shoulder and had an intricate henna design inked on her hand.

Zayn’s mum’s album of pictures also showed the pop star’s other sisters Doniya and Waliyha at the big day and a sweet snap of the newlyweds cutting their cake.

The family’s pop star son has been noticeably absent from social media in recent weeks, but in August fans grew excited he might be soon announcing a tour after seeing that the tour section of his website says “coming soon”.

However, many fans commented his website has had the same notice since 2016.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn Malik News