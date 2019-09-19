Zayn Malik's Sister Safaa Gets Married But Former One Direction Star Had To Miss The Big Day

19 September 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 11:01

Zayn Malik apparently didn't attend his younger sister's wedding
Zayn Malik apparently didn't attend his younger sister's wedding. Picture: PA / Trish Malik/Instagram

Zayn Malik's younger sister Safaa, 17, has married her boyfriend.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik’s 17-year-old sister Safaa married her boyfriend Martin just three days after her 17th birthday on Monday.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Nikah ceremony in Bradford, surrounded by their family.

When Is Zayn Going On Tour? Fans Debate This 'Clue' The 'Pillowtalk' Singer Is Announcing Dates

Zayn reportedly wasn’t present at the celebrations, but his mum Trisha shared a series of photos of the couple with her 455k Instagram followers, which Zayn’s ex Gigi Hadid liked.

Safaa Malik got married just three days after turning 17
Safaa Malik got married just three days after turning 17. Picture: Trisha Malik/Instagram
Zayn Malik's mum shared plenty of pictures from the big day
Zayn Malik's mum shared plenty of pictures from the big day. Picture: Trisha Malik/Instagram

Trisha captioned the upload: “My baby girl’s big day.”

In the pictures, Safaa looked stunning in an embellished gold and white traditional gown as her mother posed proudly beside her.

The teenager wore her hair in a long plait adorned with little white flowers over her shoulder and had an intricate henna design inked on her hand.

Zayn’s mum’s album of pictures also showed the pop star’s other sisters Doniya and Waliyha at the big day and a sweet snap of the newlyweds cutting their cake.

The family’s pop star son has been noticeably absent from social media in recent weeks, but in August fans grew excited he might be soon announcing a tour after seeing that the tour section of his website says “coming soon”.

However, many fans commented his website has had the same notice since 2016.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn Malik News

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Fans debate if Zayn is touring anytime soon

When Is Zayn Going On Tour? Fans Debate This 'Clue' The 'Pillowtalk' Singer Is Announcing Dates
Zayn debuts new hairstyle during Aladdin red carpet appearance

Zayn's Daring New Hairstyle At The Aladdin Premier Has Fans Shook
Olly Murs had everyone in tears with his One Direction throwback

Olly Murs Shares Ultimate One Direction Throwback And It’s Making Everyone Cry

Olly Murs

Zayn and Zhavia Ward drop 'A Whole New World' for Aladdin soundtrack

Zayn Drops 'A Whole New World' For The Official Aladdin Soundtrack
ZAYN has been spotted recording his song for Aladdin

ZAYN Has Been Spotted Filming Music Video For His Song On Aladdin

Hot On Capital

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson's Instgram has become a positive place since her documentary aired

Jesy Nelson's Instagram Is An Outpouring Of Love & Positivity & We're 100% Here For It

Little Mix

Jesy Nelson was comforted by her Little Mix bandmates as they sang 'The Cure'

Jesy Nelson Comforted By Little Mix Bandmates As She Breaks Down Singing ‘The Cure’

Little Mix

Taylor with her girl squad in 2015.

Taylor Swift Says 'Girl Squad' Backlash Hit Her ‘Like A Ton Of Bricks’

Taylor Swift

Curtis is planning to shed two stone.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers

TV & Film

Liam Payne feels comfortable stripping off.

Liam Payne Discusses Body Confidence After Another Naked Snap Goes Viral

One Direction