When Is Zayn Going On Tour? Fans Debate This 'Clue' The 'Pillowtalk' Singer Is Announcing Dates

Some fans think Zayn is about to make a big tour announcement, but others disagree as his website says tour is 'coming soon'.

Fans think Zayn could be gearing up to announce he's headed on tour after his official website's 'tour' section says 'COMING SOON' when you click through to it, getting people seriously excited as they haven't seen the former One Direction member live in quite some time.

However, others have said that his website has had the 'coming soon' announcement since 2016, so people shouldn't be getting their hopes up, with one user writing: "clowns its been there for YEARS" and another saying "It’s been here for a long long time now".

Zayn released his second album, 'Icarus Falls', a 27 track record that was met with rave reviews up on its release, in 2018, however, the singer hasn't yet toured it, or even performed anything from it as of yet.

Needless to say, fans are on tenterhooks for any information hinting toward the singer jumping back into live performances, but it is known that he, like a lot of other artists have suffered anxiety in the past from touring.

This means that he didn't tour his first album, Mind Of Mine, either, only giving performances of tracks.

So, it looks like the fandom has pretty much confirmed the 'update' is pretty darn old, but we'll definitely be keeping an ear out for any sign Zayn is hitting the stage in the near future, promise.

