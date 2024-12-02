Zayn Malik’s tribute to Liam Payne in his hometown leaves fans in tears

2 December 2024, 14:01

Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in Wolverhampton
Zayn Malik dedicates song to Liam Payne in Wolverhampton. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

One Direction's Zayn Malik has dedicated a song to the late Liam Payne in tribute at his Stairway to the Sky Wolverhampton performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the 16th of October, 2024, former One Direction star Liam Payne tragically passed away in Buenos Aires. Liam was in Argentina for a vacation with his girlfriend after supporting his ex bandmate Niall Horan at his 'The Show: Live On Tour' world tour there.

Niall attended Liam’s funeral on the 20th of November alongside Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik which was sadly the first time all the boys had been together since Zayn left the group in 2015.

The death of their friend has naturally affected all members of One Direction. After postponing some of his shows for the 'Stairway To The Sky' tour, Zayn has been ending his show with a song dedicated to Liam.

Zayn attending Liam's funeral in November 2024
Zayn attending Liam's funeral in November 2024. Picture: Getty

Most recently, the Bradford local spoke to the audience at the Wolverhampton show, which happens to be Liam’s hometown. He said: "So, I’ve been doing something at the end of the show every night, and it’s being dedicated to my brother Liam Payne.

Placing a hand on his chest he said: "Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton, this is for you Liam." Zayn then performed his track 'iT’s YoU.'

Beneath the videos making their rounds on social media, fans conveyed their heartbreak with one writing: "What a sweet gesture. And bless all their soles losing their brother. Rip Liam."

A second commented: "So sad. Liam made such a big Impact."

This isn’t the first time Zayn’s paid tribute to Liam, last month (November) in Leeds Zayn projected the words: “Liam Payne, 1993-2024. Love you bro,” onto the stage with a heart.

Zayn’s entire US leg of the 'Stairway To The Sky' tour was postponed after Liam's passing, which he informed his fans of on Instagram, writing: “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour.

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates, love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

Zayn, Harry, Niall and Louis all posted tributes on their Instagram accounts of Liam in the week after his death, with Zayn’s heartfelt post reading: “When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated and gave no fucks about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne were in One Direction together from 2010
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne were in One Direction together from 2010. Picture: Getty

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.

"I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.

“I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

