Liam Payne's memory honoured with new children’s cancer ward built in his name

21 November 2024, 12:34 | Updated: 21 November 2024, 12:42

Children's cancer ward being built in Liam Payne's honour
Children's cancer ward being built in Liam Payne's honour. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

This comes after Liam Payne donated thousands of pounds to sick children before he died.

On Wednesday 20th November, Liam Payne's closest family and friends came together to say goodbye to the talented singer-songwriter who tragically passed away at just 31 years old in October 2025.

His funeral was a private affair but, of course, it had big celebs in attendance like the One Direction boys and the mother of Liam's son Bear, Cheryl.

Pictures were shared of the funeral, but at Capital we are choosing to not share any pictures out of respect to Liam's friends and family who are mourning him.

Fans noticed in some pictures that, on the order of service, there was information about donating to Great Ormond Street, the UK's largest children's hospital.

Liam Payne's funeral was held on 20th November
Liam Payne's funeral was held on 20th November. Picture: Instagram

The order of service read: "Thank you for your donation to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity in memory of our friend Liam Payne.

"Your donation today will continue Liam’s legacy by helping to build a brand new Children’s Cancer Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital. 

"This incredible new building will help give seriously ill children childhoods that are fuller, funner and longer."

On Great Ormond Street's website, they have a page accepting donations in Liam's memory. The description of the page reads the same as the order of service.

Cheryl shared this picture of Liam and Bear
Cheryl shared this picture of Liam and Bear. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Liam spoke on Snapchat days before he died about donating money to sick children through GoFundMe, which he was reportedly on just hours before he passed.

Liam said: "I’ve always felt really lucky to be in the position that I’m in and my life aspiration has been to be a superhero… but I can’t fly, I’m not a great mechanic, I wasn’t affected by radiation, and I’m not incredibly strong.

"All I know is there are websites out there for you to be able to donate to sick children that need your help."

"It doesn’t matter how small the donation is, or how big the donation is. All that matters is you look into that child’s eyes and you realise… as a father, it hits me slightly differently because I look at them and if that was my child, I would want everyone in the world to just look at me. Please, look at me and help me," he continued.

Liam Payne seen in one of his final snapchats before death

"It’s despicable that, in 2024, these kids are having to pay for these medical things that would be free in my country."

This wasn't Liam's first time being charitable, throughout his career Liam gave to charity. During the Covid-19 pandemic he funded more than 360,000 meals for people in crisis, assisting more than 100 food banks in multiple cities across the UK.

