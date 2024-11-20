Liam Payne's funeral sees closest family and friends pay respects to the star

20 November 2024, 15:08 | Updated: 20 November 2024, 15:30

Liam Payne's family and friends gather to pay tribute at his funeral
Liam Payne's family and friends gather to pay tribute at his funeral. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Liam Payne's parents Geoff and Karen led the mourners in a private ceremony for his closest family and friends, including Liam's former One Direction bandmates.

Liam Payne's family and friends have gathered to pay their respects as the former One Direction star is laid to rest today (Nov 20).

Liam tragically passed away in October after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina. He was just 31 years old. Since his death, his family, friends and fans have all posted heartfelt tributes on social media, sharing their favourite memories of him.

Ahead of Liam's funeral, One Direction fans urged others to not 'turn up' looking for meet and greet opportunities with Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan or Zayn Malik, who came together for the first time in since 2015 to mourn their former band mate and brother.

Out of respect to Liam, his family and friends, Capital will not be sharing any photos of his funeral or those gathering to pay their respects.

Liam Payne's funeral took place on Wednesday 20th November, one month after his tragic passing
Liam Payne's funeral took place on Wednesday 20th November, one month after his tragic passing. Picture: Getty

Liam's funeral was held today (Nov 20) in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. The funeral was private and attended by his family and closest friends. His parents Geoff and Karen led the mourners alongside the rest of his family.

Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also in attendance as well as Cheryl, who shares 7-year-old son Bear with Liam. Louis, Harry, Zayn and Niall all showed up pay their respects and say goodbye to "brother" Liam.

In a joint statement following Liam's sad death, the group wrote: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."

Fans around the world have held their own vigils and tributes to Liam Payne following his tragic death
Fans around the world have held their own vigils and tributes to Liam Payne following his tragic death. Picture: Getty

Mourners at Liam's funeral also included Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman, James Corden, Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, footballer Robbie Keane, broadcaster Adrian Chiles and Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

Large groups of locals and fans also gathered outside the church to pay their respects to Liam.

Everyone at Capital is sending love to Liam's family and friends at this time. Liam was such a huge part of the Capital family and we shared so many great memories with him over the years. Rest in Peace.

