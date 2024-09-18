Zayn's UK Tour Dates, Venues And How To Get Tickets

18 September 2024, 14:05

Zayn has announced the Stairway to the Sky Tour
Zayn has announced the Stairway to the Sky Tour. Picture: Getty/Zayn Malik/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Zayn has announced he's heading on a tour of the UK, taking his music live on the road for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zayn has answered fans' prayers by announcing he's heading on a UK and US tour, after releasing his fourth album 'Room Under The Stairs' earlier this year.

Unveiling a string of dates back in his motherland, Zayn said on social media to announce the tour: "STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024. Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together.

"This time I really mean soon, see you in 35 days…. Tickets on sale Saturday but VIP Key holders will get first access to tickets beginning tomorrow."

It's the first time Zayn's heading on tour with his solo music, after leaving One Direction in 2015. Since then, he's released four albums; 'Mind of Mine', 'Icarus Falls', 'Room Under The Stairs' and fans will hear his biggest songs from these records live as he embarks on a UK tour.

Here's how to get tickets and which venues Zayn is performing at.

Zayn UK tour dates and venues

  • Wednesday 20th November 2024, Edinburgh O2 Academy
  • Saturday 23rd November, Leeds O2 Academy
  • Sunday 24th November, Manchester O2 Apollo
  • Tuesday 26th November, London Eventim Apollo
  • Friday 29th November, University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall
  • Tuesday 3rd December, Newcastle O2 City Hall

How to get tickets to Zayn's 2025 tour

Tickets for the Stairway to the Sky Tour go on sale at 11am on Saturday 21st September.

You can get your tickets to Zayn's tour here.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

Fans are asking whether Ashley Park is a singer

Does Ashley Park Sing In Emily In Paris?

TV & Film

Get to know MAFS' Nathan

Facts About Nathan From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram And Where He’s From

TV & Film

Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral

Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral

TV & Film

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS' Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

TV & Film

Lucas Bravo admits to 'growing apart' from his character Gabriel in Emily in Paris

Lucas Bravo 'Grew Apart' From His Character Gabriel In Emily in Paris

TV & Film

MAFS UK viewers think one of the brides may have fled the show early

MAFS UK Viewers Convinced One Bride 'Dropped Out Of The Show Early'

TV & Film

Joey Essex in talks to fight Tommy Fury

Joey Essex Could Face Off Tommy Fury In £1 Mill Celeb Boxing Match

News

Zayn Malik has announced he's heading on a world tour

Zayn Confirms First Ever Solo Tour Of The UK And US

News

Tate McRae says her song 'It's Okay I'm Okay' started out as a "joke"

Tate McRae Explains How 'It's Ok I'm Ok' Started Out As A Joke

News

Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together?

Are Charlie And Eve From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

TV & Film

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey And Nathan Still Together After MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

Selling Sunset season 9: Release date, cast and latest news

Selling Sunset Season 9: Release Date, Cast And Latest News

Selling Sunset

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Barry Keoghan opens up about his relationship with his son and how it inspired upcoming movie

Barry Keoghan Opens Up About Why He Doesn’t Have A 'Normal' Relationship With His Son

News

Does Peris die in Netflix's film Uglies?

Does Peris Die In Uglies? Director Explains Huge Change From The Books

TV & Film

Margot Robbie's production company are making The Sims into a movie

Margot Robbie’s ‘Sims’ Movie And Everything We Know

TV & Film

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Get To Know Joey Essex Including His Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

News

Uglies dropped on Netflix on the 13th of September 2024

Who Does Tally End Up With In Uglies? Here's What Happens In The Books

TV & Film