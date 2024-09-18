Zayn's UK Tour Dates, Venues And How To Get Tickets

Zayn has announced the Stairway to the Sky Tour. Picture: Getty/Zayn Malik/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Zayn has announced he's heading on a tour of the UK, taking his music live on the road for the first time.

Zayn has answered fans' prayers by announcing he's heading on a UK and US tour, after releasing his fourth album 'Room Under The Stairs' earlier this year.

Unveiling a string of dates back in his motherland, Zayn said on social media to announce the tour: "STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024. Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together.

"This time I really mean soon, see you in 35 days…. Tickets on sale Saturday but VIP Key holders will get first access to tickets beginning tomorrow."

It's the first time Zayn's heading on tour with his solo music, after leaving One Direction in 2015. Since then, he's released four albums; 'Mind of Mine', 'Icarus Falls', 'Room Under The Stairs' and fans will hear his biggest songs from these records live as he embarks on a UK tour.

Here's how to get tickets and which venues Zayn is performing at.

Zayn UK tour dates and venues

Wednesday 20th November 2024, Edinburgh O2 Academy

Saturday 23rd November, Leeds O2 Academy

Sunday 24th November, Manchester O2 Apollo

Tuesday 26th November, London Eventim Apollo

Friday 29th November, University of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall

Tuesday 3rd December, Newcastle O2 City Hall

How to get tickets to Zayn's 2025 tour

Tickets for the Stairway to the Sky Tour go on sale at 11am on Saturday 21st September.

You can get your tickets to Zayn's tour here.

