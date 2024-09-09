Zayn And Camlla Cabello Spark Music Collab Theories At NYC Fashion Show

By Abbie Reynolds

Forget Zayn's new hairstyle, fans are obsessed by the idea of Zayn and Camila collaborating after they were seen together at the Off-White fashion show.

It's another unexpected crossover - One Direction star meets Fifth Harmony star and they spark music collaboration rumours...

That's right, as New York Fashion Week kicks off Zayn Malik and Camila Cabello were seen sat together front row of Off-White's show.

The pair looked very close and were seen chatting away, which naturally had fans thinking, "what were they talking about?".

As videos of their interaction began flooding the internet one fan wrote on X, 'now imagine their voices together on this' with a link to Camila's song 'Godspeed' from her latest album 'C,xoxo'.

Zayn Malik, Camila Cabello and Paris Jackson front row at Off-White RTW Spring 2025 show. Picture: Getty

Under a repost by Pop Crave the collab talk was even bigger, with one user writing, "WE ARE GETTING THAT ZAYMILA COLLAB" and another saying, "Omg…. I hope they make a song together".

It's as if Camila manifested this moment as back in 2022 she revealed to James Corden, during Carpool Karaoke, that she originally auditioned for X Factor because of One Direction.

"I was a huge One Direction fan and I was like, 'The Voice [or] X Factor?' and I was like, 'Well, One Direction will be at X Factor, I don't know if they'll be at The Voice so let me audition for X Factor'," she said.

Just like Zayn and the 1D boys, Camila's career started on X Factor where Simon Cowell formed her girl band Fifth Harmony. Camila, like Zayn, was the first in her group to leave and go solo.

Camilla Cabello revealed she was a One Direction fan in 2022. Picture: Getty

Of course, Camila and Zayn's interaction also has fans shipping them, with people commenting things like, "Zayn and Camila would make a perfect couple omg" and "they look SO GOOD together. i would honestly LOVE it if they randomly popped out holding hands on the street".

As far as we know, Zayn is still single following his split from Gigi Hadid, and despite her recent resurfaced love triangle, Camila appears to be single too. Although back in the day, Camila did reveal that she had a crush on Harry Styles out of all the 1D boys!

