Is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Cindy Lou Who' About Camila Cabello? The Meaning Explained

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter fans think 'Cindy Lou Who' is about the rumoured Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes love triangle.

So you've read everything about the alleged Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello love triangle and how it inspired 'Short n' Sweet'? Well, did you know that Sabrina may have already sung about Shawmila in a Christmas song?

Ever since Sabrina Carpenter released 'Short n' Sweet', people have been analysing the lyrics for references to the alleged love triangle between Sabrina, Shawn and Camila. Shawn and Sabrina were spotted together in early 2023. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they were seeing each other. Soon afterwards, Shawn briefly got back with his ex Camila.

Songs like 'Taste', 'Sharpest Tool' and 'Coincidence' all appear to contain references to the rumoured entanglement. However, fans think that Sabrina first addressed the love triangle in her 'Cindy Lou Who' lyrics back in 2023.

Is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Cindy Lou Who' about Camila Cabello?

Last November, Sabrina surprised fans with her very first Christmas EP: 'Fruitcake'. As well as the Christmas version of her hit single 'Nonsense', the project contains a cover of 'White Christmas' and four original Christmas songs. From the horny 'Buy Me Presents' to the relatable 'Is It New Year's Yet?', there's something for everyone on the project.

There's also a very emotional ballad called 'Cindy Lou Who' and the lyrics are heartbreaking. Sabrina sings about a girl her ex is now dating.

In the first verse, Sabrina sings: I saw you laughing in one of his pictures / Bet you'll be the one with his ring on your finger / There's red and green everywhere, but I'm so blue / Cindy Lou Who.

With the context of Sabrina's alleged love triangle with Shawn and Camila, fans are now convinced that the Christmas song is about Shawn getting back with Camila after dating Sabrina. Sabrina sings: Maybe he met you somewhere in the desert / While he was soul-searchin', he found someone better / Guess you make him happy like I couldn't do / Cindy Lou Who.

Shawn famously got back with Camila at Coachella and people think the line "maybe he met you somewhere in the desert" could be a direct reference to their rekindled romance. On the chorus, Sabrina adds: With your hair so long, lips so red / Maybe we met once, I forget / Scrollin' five yеars back, I'm obsessed / Breakin' my hеart, 'tis the season, I guess.

Sabrina and Camila have met at events before including the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards and the 2017 MTV EMAs. Sabrina and Camila also both attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party and 2024 Met Gala this year.

As it stands, Sabrina and Camila are yet to comment on the song. However, Camila has appeared to respond to the rumours by posting a TikTok of her singing along to her song 'June Gloom' which is widely believe to be about Sabrina.

What do you think? Is Camila Cindy Lou Who?

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Cindy Lou Who' lyrics

VERSE 1

I saw you laughin' in one of his pictures

Bet you'll be the one with his ring on your finger

There's red and green everywhere, but I'm so blue

Cindy Lou Who

Maybe he met you somewhere in the desert

While he was soul-searchin', he found someone better

Guess you make him happy like I couldn't do

Cindy Lou Who

CHORUS

(Ooh) With your hair so long, lips so red

(Ooh) Maybe we met once, I forget

(Ooh) Scrollin' five yеars back, I'm obsessed

Breakin' my hеart, 'tis the season, I guess

INSTRUMENTAL BREAK

CHORUS

(Ooh) With your hair so long, lips so red

(Ooh) If you're wakin' up now in his old bed

(Ooh) At his family's house, know that you're just

Breakin' my heart, 'tis the season, I guess

VERSE 2

The snow's gonna fall and the tree's gonna glisten

And I'm gonna puke at the thought of you kissin'

The boy who I love is now in love with you

Cindy Lou Who

OUTRO

I told all my friends, they said it can't be true

Cindy Lou Who

