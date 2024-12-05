Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out

Sabrina Carpenter A Nonsense Christmas release time: Here's what time her Netflix special comes out. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special comes out on Netflix on 6th December. Here's when A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Christmas is coming early this year! A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Netflix in mere hours. What time does the Netflix Christmas special actually come out though? Here's when you can expect to watch it.

Fans of Sabrina Carpenter will already know that she's no stranger to Christmas music. After covering an array of hit holiday classics over the years, Sabrina released her first ever Christmas EP, 'Fruitcake', in 2023. The fan-favourite project contains five original songs including a holiday version of her hit single 'Nonsense' and so much more.

Following Sabrina's record-breaking 2024, she's now filmed her very own Christmas special for Netflix. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will see Sabrina perform her own songs and duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Kali Uchis and Shania Twain. There will also be skits with stars like Quinta Brunson and Nico Hiraga.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter drops on Netflix worldwide at 6:00PM (PT). What time does it come out in your country thought? Scroll down to find out when you can watch Sabrina's special where you live.

What time does A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter come out on Netflix?

Watch Sabrina Carpenter's A Nonsense Christmas trailer

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

As mentioned above, Sabrina's Netflix Christmas special is getting an international release on Friday 6th December at 6:00PM (PT). If you live on the east coast in the US, you'll be able to tune in at 9:00PM (ET).

Meanwhile, people in the UK will be able to stream the special from 2:00AM (GMT) (7th December) in the UK.

Here are the A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 6:00 PM

United States (ET) - 9:00 PM

Canada - 6:00 PM (Vancouver), 9:00 PM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 23:00 PM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 2:00 AM (7th December)

Europe (CET) - 3:00 AM (7th December)

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 4:00 AM (7th December)

India (New Delhi) - 7:30 AM (7th December)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 9:00 AM (7th December)

Philippines (Manila) - 10:00 AM (7th December)

Hong Kong - 10:00 AM (7th December)

Singapore - 10:00 AM (7th December)

Australia - 10:00 AM (Perth), 13:00 PM (Sydney) (7th December)

Japan (Tokyo) - 11:00 AM (7th December)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 15:00 PM (7th December)

Find even more time zones here.

What songs will Sabrina Carpenter perform in A Nonsense Christmas? Picture: Netflix

What songs will Sabrina Carpenter perform in A Nonsense Christmas?

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to confirm what songs she will perform in her A Nonsense Christmas Special. The trailer is soundtracked by the titular 'A Nonsense Christmas', so we imagine she will perform that song. However, everything else has been kept under wraps.

That being said, it seems highly likely that Sabrina will perform most of the songs on her 'Fruitcake' EP: 'A Nonsense Christmas', 'Buy Me Presents', 'Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do', 'Cindy Lou Who', 'Is It New Year's Yet?' and 'A White Christmas'.

As for Sabrina's duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Kali Uchis and Shania Twain, it's unclear if she will sing her own songs, covers or debut brand new songs.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more!

