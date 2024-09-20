Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix Christmas Special And Everything We Know

Sabrina Carpenter will star in a Christmas Special this Christmas. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Sabrina Carpenter will be hosting a Christmas special, ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ on Netflix in 2024. When is it coming out and which guests will be there? Here’s the lowdown.

2024 has well and truly been the year of Sabrina Carpenter, with her smash hits ‘Espresso’, ‘Please Please Please’ and ‘Taste’ from her sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ breaking the charts.

Not only has Sabrina’s career skyrocketed the past year after touring with Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in 2023, but the blonde bombshell’s love life with Barry Keoghan has also been the subject of much interest from her fans.

With things only on the rise for the star, fans were delighted on the 19th of September when Netflix announced they’d be broadcasting A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

So from when it’s on, who are the special guests and how do you watch it, here’s everything we know about Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special.

Sabrina Carpenter released a Christmas album called 'Fruitcake' in 2023. Picture: Getty

What’s Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special?

According to Netflix, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will be a “holiday variety music special.”

The name came from the Christmas single Sabrina released in 2023 called ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ from her album ‘Fruitcake’ which was her first Christmas-themed EP.

The streaming giant posted a teaser on the 19th of September that slowly zoomed in on Sabrina wearing a glittery red leotard and knee-high boots with very seasonal white fluffy cuffs.

With ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ playing in the background, the camera panned up to Sabrina’s face where she cheekily asked “Expecting someone else?"

Sabrina Carpenter's single 'Espresso' dropped on the 11th of April, 2024. Picture: Instagram: @sabrinacarpenter

The Christmas special will feature the ‘Bed Chem’ singer performing songs from ‘Fruitcake’ as well as other "chart-topping holiday covers," according to Netflix.

“Sabrina’s vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one,” said Michael D. Ratner, CEO of OBB Media.

With Sabrina as one of the producers for her own special, we can expect a certain level of charm and cheekiness this Christmas.

“The holidays have always been so special to me,” Carpenter stated. “I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Short 'N' Sweet' on the 23rd of August. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

When is Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special coming out?

Netflix has announced that A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will premiere on the platform on the 6th of December 2024.

The special will drop at Friday 9 PM Eastern Time, 6 PM Pacific Time, which unfortunately equates to 2 AM Saturday morning in the United Kingdom, so get ready for a late one…. Well, early one.

Who are the special guests on Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special?

According to the streaming platform, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter won’t just star Sabrina, but will also feature “unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss!” according to the teaser posted on social media.

However, right now none of the guests have been confirmed. We will update this page when more information becomes available.

How do I watch Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special?

To watch A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter you will need to have a Netflix subscription or a good friend who can host a viewing party.

With the Christmas Special premiering on the 6th of December, you have plenty of time to sort yourself out so you can be ready with ‘Espresso’ martinis, ‘Fruitcake’, ‘Short (n’ sweet)’ bread and whatever other Sabrina Carpenter-themed foods you can think of.

