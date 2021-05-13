Inside Kissing Booth Star Joey King’s Friendship With Sabrina Carpenter

By Capital FM

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter have been friends for over 10 years and fans have just found out!

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter are BFFs and people are only just realising that the two stars go way back.

The Kissing Booth star shared a hilarious TikTok with the ‘Skin’ songstress, and now fans are wondering how long the pair have known each other.

So, just how did Sabrina and Joey meet? And how long have they been pals?

Let’s take a look inside their friendship…

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter are BBFs. Picture: @joeyking/Instagram

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter have been friends for over 10 years. Picture: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

How did Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter meet?

Joey King revealed how she and Sabrina first met, in a chat with her Kissing Booth co-star Joel Courtney.

She said: “[We] first met many many years ago at, like, a charity event.”

Recalling the moment they met, she said: “Sabrina came over to me and was like, ‘Hi, I’m Sabrina!’ What’s funny is we weren’t always super close.

“For the first several years of our friendship, we would hang out like once every year and it was the funnest thing in the world, we don’t know why it took us so long to become as close as we are now [sic].”

Joey King appeared in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Sue Me' music video. Picture: YouTube

How long have Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter been friends?

Sabrina Carpenter and Joey King became friends years ago. Picture: Getty

Joey previously told Rolling Stone that she and Sabrina have “always known each other” and have been good friends for over a decade!

She said: “Funny thing is, her and I have always known each other and we’ve always been friends, but we didn’t become as close as we are now until like around four or five years ago.

“But we’ve known each other for over ten years.”

The pair regularly make appearances on each other’s respective Instagram accounts and Joey even made a cameo in Sabrina’s ‘Sue Me’ music video!

BBF goals or what?!

