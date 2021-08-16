Who Is Joey King's Boyfriend Steven Piet? All The Details On The Kissing Booth Star's Producer Beau

Who is Joey King's beau, Steven Piet? Picture: Getty/Steven Piet/Instagram

Who is Joey King's long-term boyfriend Steven Piet? Here's everything you need to know about the talented couple.

Joey King's love life isn't just flourishing in film but IRL too!

The young actress' latest flick, The Kissing Booth 3, in which she co-stars with ex Jacob Elordi, hit Netflix last week – but do not fret, she's kissing up a storm off the screen too with producer boyfriend Steven Piet.

Joey King’s On-Screen Transformation Through The Kissing Booth Movies As The Cast Say Goodbye

Here's everything you need to know about the film industry's hottest – and most loved up – couple!

Joey King and Steven Piet often share loved up snaps online. Picture: Steven Piet/Instagram

How did Joey King meet her boyfriend, Steven Piet?

Joey and The Kissing Booth co-star, Jacob Elordi called quits on their romance shortly before returning to set to film the second instalment of the trilogy all the way back in early-2019.

The 22-year-old actress met her TV producer beau whilst filming the popular Hulu series, The Act, in September of the same year.

Steven, 30, directed two episodes of the dark show where Joey portrayed the main character – it was reported that the pair began dating soon after and were even spotted on a date at an outdoor cinema!

Joey King has been dating Steven Piet since late-2019. Picture: Getty

Inside Joey King and Steven Piet's relationship

The talented pair, on the most part, have been secretive about their romance – but fans have been treated to a slew of cosy snaps on the 'gram here and there.

The dynamic industry duo has gushed over each other several times on social media, with Steven recently dedicating a post to his "favourite person" in July.

The Hulu mini-series producer shared words of praise and adoration toward his girlfriend of nearly three years, writing: "10 out of 10 doctors agree you are my favorite person. Happy Birthday, you sweet and beautiful soul. I love you so damn much [sic]."

Joey returned the favour on his birthday and posted a cute snap of the pair to her 18.7 million followers, she said: "I have such a huge crush on you it’s stupid. It’s national you day my love, and I couldn’t be happier that you’re in my life and that I’m in yours. I love you."

Steven Piet and Joey King met on set of a shared TV project. Picture: Steven Piet/Instagram

Who is Steven Piet?

Steven Piet is a multi-faceted creative in the film and TV biz – not only is he a producer but a writer and if you follow him on Insta you'd know he's handy with a camera too!

The 30-year-old hails from Chicago but moves around a lot for work, his filming schedule keeps him busy as you can imagine! Piet was a producer on the aforementioned TV series, The Act, but he also directed the episodes 'Free' and 'Plan B'.

His other credits include directing indie-flicks Uncle John and Channel Zero as well as working as a cinematographer on Girl Rising – he really can do it all!

His filmography has led him to, not just success, but love too!

