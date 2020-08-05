The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating. Picture: Instagram

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have got super close since starring as love interests in the Netflix film, but how did they meet? And are they dating in real life? Here’s what we know.

The Kissing Booth 2 is all everyone can talk about after it first dropped last month and co-stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King seem to be spending a lot of time with each other since filming the Netflix movie.

The stars, who play Marco and Elle in the rom-com sequel, have grown close since filming the movie together, leading fans to wonder if there’s more to their friendship.

The pair have been hanging out recently and going on holiday together, leading fans to speculate about whether or not they’re actually dating!

So, how did they meet and are they in a relationship? Here’s everything you need to know…

How did Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez meet?

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

The stars first met on the set of The Kissing Booth 2, with Taylor confirming in a birthday post for Joey that was when they got to know each other.

He wrote: "Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking Honestly I could write about this woman all day. She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear) [sic].

“She inspired me to be a better actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever."

Are Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez dating?

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have shared heartfelt posts about each other. Picture: Instagram

The pair obviously had a pretty fiery on-screen romance in the Netflix movie, but it seems that off-screen they aren’t that different!

Fans were convinced that the co-stars were more than friends after Joey shared a TikTok of them both, as she dropped some seriously cheesy chat-up lines on Taylor.

Not long after, they made headlines as she admitted she took a coronavirus test just so that she could cosy up to him!

If that isn’t cute enough, Joey replied to Taylor’s birthday message with the sweetest response: "Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T [sic].”

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez star in The Kissing Booth 2 together. Picture: Instagram

Not only have they been hanging out a lot, but they even went on holiday together recently with their friends and Taylor’s sister, Maria.

They shared a number of snaps from their time away, with Taylor even calling branding it ‘perfect’.

Taylor and Joey are yet to address the rumours, but fans are keeping an eye out!

