The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Gets Cosy With Taylor Zakhar Perez As She Joins His Family Holiday

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez shared adorable holiday pictures together. Picture: Instagram

The Kissing Booth stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have gone on holiday together, reigniting those dating rumours.

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have fuelled dating rumours, once again, after taking the cutest vacation pictures together.

The stars of the Netflix film have been sending fans into meltdown lately with their posts about each other, and this time is no different.

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Shows Fans Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Arcade Dance With Joey King

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old actor, who plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2, shared a series of picturesque snaps at the most stunning waterfall in Northern California, with his co-star, their friends and his sister!

Amongst the slide of photos is a picture of Taylor and Joey getting cosy while laughing, which had fans rushing to the comments to speculate about their romance.

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King cosied up on their vacation. Picture: Instagram

One wrote: "Elle didn't choose Marco but I think Joey will choose him [heart-eye emojis] [sic].”

“TEAM MARCO [heart emoji],” added another.

A third wrote: “Are Joey and him dating,” wrote a third.

He also shared another series of snaps, calling it a ‘perfect day’.

Joey King celebrated her birthday with Taylor's sister, Maria Zakhar Perez. Picture: Instagram

Taylor's sister shared a heartfelt post about their holiday. Picture: Instagram

Taylor’s sister Maria went on to post pictures with his rumoured girlfriend, Joey, as it turns out they were all on holiday to celebrate Joey's birthday!

The speculated couple are yet to address the rumours, however, they have posted a serious amount of heartfelt and flirty snaps about each other, leaving fans’ minds wandering!

Plus, we all know when you start introducing family, it gets serious!

