Marco From The Kissing Booth 2: What Else Has Taylor Zakhar Perez Been In?

29 July 2020, 14:43

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 but what else has he been in?
Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2 but what else has he been in? Picture: netflix

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco in 'The Kissing Booth 2'. But what else has the actor starred in? Here's the other TV and movies you'll find Taylor in.

Taylor Zakhar Perez has stolen the hearts of ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ fans with his heartthrob looks and singing.

In fact, fans of the Netflix show love Marco from The Kissing Booth 2 so much, they want to know what else he's been in so they can watch even more of him.

Here's the other TV and movies that Taylor - who is reportedly dating his co-star Joey King - has starred in:

Taylor Zakhar Perez has starred in lots of TV shows over the years.
Taylor Zakhar Perez has starred in lots of TV shows over the years. Picture: instagram

What else has Taylor Zakhar Perez starred in?

Taylor Zakhar Perez has made several television appearances throughout his career.

In 2012 he appeared on iCarly and played a character called Keith.

He also featured on the US TV series Awkward in 2014 and played the ‘Hot Guy’. We can see why!

In 2018, The Kissing Booth 2 star made an appearance on the hit show Scandal where he portrayed the character Calvin.

Along with TV show appearances, Taylor also has producer credentials.

He worked as an associate producer on 3 episodes of the mini-series High Expectasians from 2017-2019.

It looks like The Kissing Booth 2 was his first movie appearance, but if the reaction to his performance is anything to go by, we’re sure we’ll be seeing him on loads of upcoming films!

