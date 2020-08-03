The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Shows Fans Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Arcade Dance With Joey King

Rare footage of Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King rehearsing for The Kissing Booth has been released. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Zakhar Perez shared a behind-the-scenes video of The Kissing Booth’s famous arcade dance scene with his co-star Joey King.

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez has given fans a glimpse of what it was like rehearsing with his co-star Joey King.

The 28-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes video of the iconic arcade dance scene that was done by his character, Marco, and Elle Evans (Joey), which sparked their on-screen romance.

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Shows Love For One Direction In Hilarious Singing Video

Taking to Instagram to show off the clip, he wrote: "Final Arcade Scene. CHILLS. Y’all know that moment when #Marcelle have their final dance rehearsal before the big day? This was how we did it. Go back and WATCH THIS SCENE AGAIN.

"But watch this first ;) this was such a vibe. Our camera team worked their asses off running in circles for legit 2 hours as we danced. @joeyking is a BAMF. God we worked our a**es off. And so grateful it came through on screen. AHHHHH. [sic]”

The Kissing Booth fans think Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram

Joey went on to post the same clip, explaining that Taylor made the stress of shooting the scene worthwhile, adding: “DDM. Dance into the weekend with us AND WATCH THE KISSING BOOTH 2 ON NETFLIX!!!

"This is the full version that we shot of the final arcade scene with Marco and Elle. We danced the entire day which was killer on my shin splints but my dance partner made it all worth it. This was a really exhausting day but more fun than anything else. I miss this a lot [heart emoji].”

Fans rushed to the comments to praise the pair for the hard work they put in for the Netflix film, with one penning: "This video might be the best thing I've ever seen. How lucky that we all get to see it!! I love it so much... And I love you two more [heart emoji].”

"You guys worked so hard and CRUSHED it [dance emoji] [heart emoji],” added another.

Fans praised the co-stars for their work on the Netflix film. Picture: Instagram

The Kissing Booth fans said Taylor and Joey 'crushed' their dance scene. Picture: Instagram

Taylor and Joey have been hanging out a lot since filming The Kissing Booth sequel together, with a lot of fans convinced that they’re dating.

After a number of flirty posts and long paragraphs gushing about each other on Instagram, it’s no surprise people think they’re more than friends!

Neither of the stars has confirmed their romance but we’d be so here for a Team Marco and Elle relationship!

