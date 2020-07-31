The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Fuels Joey King Dating Rumours With Heartfelt Birthday Post

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King exchanged sweet messages on Instagram. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Taylor Zakhar Perez shared an adorable birthday message for his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and has reignited romance rumours.

The Kissing Booth 2’s Taylor Zakhar Perez has fuelled dating rumours with Joey King after sharing a seriously sweet message for her birthday.

After the hit Netflix film dropped on July 24, fans have been noticing that the on-screen love interests, (Marco and Elle) have been getting super close in real life.

As the actress celebrated her 21st birthday, Taylor sent fans into meltdown after sharing a post about the star and this time, fans are convinced they are way more than just friends.

Posting a cosy picture of him and Joey at the beach, he wrote: "Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking Honestly I could write about this woman all day [sic]."

Taylor Zakhar Perez sent Joey King an adorable birthday message. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear).

“She inspired me to be a bettter actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever. #tbt [sic].”

Joey commented on the post, writing: "Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T [sic].”

Fans were honestly freaking out at this point, with one commenting on Taylor’s message, saying: “YA’LL SHOULD BE DATING!! [sic].”

Joey King commented on Taylor's sweet message. Picture: Instagram

The Kissing Booth fans were shipping Joey and Taylor. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have been getting close IRL. Picture: Instagram

A second added: “Are you guys dating? If not you two would be cute.”

“They have to be like secretly dating or something,” penned another.

This isn’t the first time fans were convinced that the stars were an item, after Joey shared some seriously cosy snaps with Taylor, as well as a flirty TikTok where she was dishing out some funny chat-up lines to him.

We have to say, we’d be so here for Team Marco!

