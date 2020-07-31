The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Fuels Joey King Dating Rumours With Heartfelt Birthday Post

31 July 2020, 08:56

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King exchanged sweet messages on Instagram
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King exchanged sweet messages on Instagram. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Taylor Zakhar Perez shared an adorable birthday message for his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and has reignited romance rumours.

The Kissing Booth 2’s Taylor Zakhar Perez has fuelled dating rumours with Joey King after sharing a seriously sweet message for her birthday.

After the hit Netflix film dropped on July 24, fans have been noticing that the on-screen love interests, (Marco and Elle) have been getting super close in real life.

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Shows Love For One Direction In Hilarious Singing Video

As the actress celebrated her 21st birthday, Taylor sent fans into meltdown after sharing a post about the star and this time, fans are convinced they are way more than just friends.

Posting a cosy picture of him and Joey at the beach, he wrote: "Happy Friggen Birthday @joeyking Honestly I could write about this woman all day [sic]."

Taylor Zakhar Perez sent Joey King an adorable birthday message
Taylor Zakhar Perez sent Joey King an adorable birthday message. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "She is the reason I joined the KB2 family, she welcomed me with open arms and love, she supported me, she pushed me, she made me laugh (like pee my pants laughter and had to check my underwear).

“She inspired me to be a bettter actor, she shared her family with me, THE LIST GOES ON. Grateful for you forever. #tbt [sic].”

Joey commented on the post, writing: "Can’t imagine my life without you. I heart you T [sic].”

Fans were honestly freaking out at this point, with one commenting on Taylor’s message, saying: “YA’LL SHOULD BE DATING!! [sic].”

Joey King commented on Taylor's sweet message
Joey King commented on Taylor's sweet message. Picture: Instagram
The Kissing Booth fans were shipping Joey and Taylor
The Kissing Booth fans were shipping Joey and Taylor. Picture: Instagram
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have been getting close IRL
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King have been getting close IRL. Picture: Instagram

A second added: “Are you guys dating? If not you two would be cute.”

“They have to be like secretly dating or something,” penned another.

This isn’t the first time fans were convinced that the stars were an item, after Joey shared some seriously cosy snaps with Taylor, as well as a flirty TikTok where she was dishing out some funny chat-up lines to him.

We have to say, we’d be so here for Team Marco!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Zayn Malik's fans were freaking out over the adorable baby snaps

Zayn Malik’s Grandad Shares Adorable Baby Photos Of The Star

Harry Styles took fans behind the scenes of 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Watermelon Sugar Music Video And Every Moment Is Gif-Worthy
Dan Osborne could be appearing on I'm A Celeb 2020.

Dan Osborne Tipped For I’m A Celeb 2020 Cast

TV & Film

Bryce Hall is a TikTok star like his girlfriend.

Addison Rae’s Boyfriend Bryce Hall: Age, Net Worth & TikTok Revealed

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'.

James Arthur Reveals Next Album Is On The Way And Says Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters