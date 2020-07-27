The Kissing Booth Fans Think Co-Stars Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Are Dating After Cosy Pictures Emerge

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez fuelled dating rumours. Picture: TikTok/Instagram

Fans of The Kissing Booth are convinced that Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez could be more than friends after a number of flirty posts were made about each other.

The Kissing Booth 2 had fans in their feels after it dropped on July 24 and now co-stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez have sparked romance rumours after a series of flirty posts.

*Spoiler alerts incoming* but those who have watched will know that Elle Evans and Marco had some seriously undeniable on-screen chemistry, and it seems that the energy is pretty similar off-screen, too.

The Netflix stars made headlines last weekend after the 20-year-old actress shared a snap with her arms wrapped around Taylor as she revealed she underwent a coronavirus test just so she could cosy up to him!

In a picture she posted on her Instagram story, she wrote: “Got tested just so we could hug today.”

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

The Kissing Booth fans are shipping Elle and Marco together in real life. Picture: Instagram

Joey went on to add another snap of the pair looking super close, with a sticker on it which read, “favourite weirdo,” while tagging Taylor.

Unsurprisingly, the pictures sent fans into meltdown with many taking to Twitter to call for the co-stars to be a real-life couple.

One fan wrote: “Joey king and taylor zakhar perez pls!! [heart emojis] make it real [sic].”

“Wait wait wait joey king and taylor perez? WHAT ARE TRYING TO SAY HERE [sic],” added another.

elle didn't choose marco, but joey king did. pic.twitter.com/iGs5rA22J3 — serene (@maryeeelaaaaa) July 26, 2020

The Kissing Booth fans freaked out over the Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez romance rumours. Picture: Twitter

Joey King and Taylor Zakharperez look sooooooo good together!!! hey you two, just date already!!! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/nROPws1jJa — 𝑙𝑢𝑛𝛼 (@iamjhanicen) July 26, 2020

“Elle didn't choose marco, but joey king did [sic],” penned a third.

However, the post was just the tip of the iceberg of rumours as the duo also shared a flirty TikTok with fans as she was sat getting her makeup done with a shirtless Taylor in the background.

Joey zooms in on his abs, whilst going through some chat-up lines, saying: “I said his abs are like ice cube trays. The other one that I said was ‘is your name cookies and cream because you’re my favourite flavour’?”

Although neither of the actors has commented on their relationship status, a number of ‘Team Marco’ posts filled up the comments section and we have to say, we’d be here for the new couple alert, too!

