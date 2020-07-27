The Kissing Booth Fans Think Co-Stars Joey King And Taylor Zakhar Perez Are Dating After Cosy Pictures Emerge

Fans of The Kissing Booth are convinced that Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez could be more than friends after a number of flirty posts were made about each other.

The Kissing Booth 2 had fans in their feels after it dropped on July 24 and now co-stars Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez have sparked romance rumours after a series of flirty posts.

*Spoiler alerts incoming* but those who have watched will know that Elle Evans and Marco had some seriously undeniable on-screen chemistry, and it seems that the energy is pretty similar off-screen, too.

The Netflix stars made headlines last weekend after the 20-year-old actress shared a snap with her arms wrapped around Taylor as she revealed she underwent a coronavirus test just so she could cosy up to him!

In a picture she posted on her Instagram story, she wrote: “Got tested just so we could hug today.”

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez have sparked dating rumours
Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez have sparked dating rumours. Picture: Instagram
The Kissing Booth fans are shipping Elle and Marco together in real life
The Kissing Booth fans are shipping Elle and Marco together in real life. Picture: Instagram

Joey went on to add another snap of the pair looking super close, with a sticker on it which read, “favourite weirdo,” while tagging Taylor.

Unsurprisingly, the pictures sent fans into meltdown with many taking to Twitter to call for the co-stars to be a real-life couple.

One fan wrote: “Joey king and taylor zakhar perez pls!! [heart emojis] make it real [sic].”

“Wait wait wait joey king and taylor perez? WHAT ARE TRYING TO SAY HERE [sic],” added another.

The Kissing Booth fans freaked out over the Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez romance rumours
The Kissing Booth fans freaked out over the Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez romance rumours. Picture: Twitter

“Elle didn't choose marco, but joey king did [sic],” penned a third.

However, the post was just the tip of the iceberg of rumours as the duo also shared a flirty TikTok with fans as she was sat getting her makeup done with a shirtless Taylor in the background.

Joey zooms in on his abs, whilst going through some chat-up lines, saying: “I said his abs are like ice cube trays. The other one that I said was ‘is your name cookies and cream because you’re my favourite flavour’?”

Although neither of the actors has commented on their relationship status, a number of ‘Team Marco’ posts filled up the comments section and we have to say, we’d be here for the new couple alert, too!

