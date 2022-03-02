The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Engaged To Boyfriend Steven Piet

2 March 2022, 11:07 | Updated: 2 March 2022, 11:47

Joey King is engaged
Joey King is engaged. Picture: Joey King/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Joey King, from Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, is set to get married after getting engaged to her boyfriend of three years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joey King’s character Ellle Evans may have had a turbulent love journey in The Kissing Booth, but the actress is happier than ever IRL after her boyfriend Steven Piet proposed following three years together.

The 22-year-old announced the news in an Instagram post, showing off her stunning engagement ring in a photo shoot of herself and her beau looking all loved up.

Who Is Jacob Elordi’s Girlfriend? His Exes And Dating History Revealed

Joey's ring consists of two stones, one slim diamond above another larger, oval-shaped stone.

Joey King and Steven Piet have been together for three years
Joey King and Steven Piet have been together for three years. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.

“I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Joey King starred in The Kissing Booth with Jacob Elordi
Joey King starred in The Kissing Booth with Jacob Elordi. Picture: Netflix

Joey and Steven had been dating for three years after meeting in 2019.

Steven works in the film industry too, having worked as a producer and director and as a co-executive producer on The Act where he directed two episodes.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

This impression of Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey has gone viral on TikTok

Inventing Anna Fans Are Losing It Over This Uncanny Anna Delvey Impression

Jonathan Bailey is the star of season 2

Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Is Set To Be The Hunk Of Season 2

A look at all of Rihanna's stunning pregnancy photos

Rihanna’s Glowing Baby Bump Pictures & All Of Her Pregnancy Updates

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance

Why Did The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi And Joey King Split?

Features

Hailey Bieber marked Justin Bieber's 28th birthday with an adorable post

Hailey Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To Justin Bieber As He Turns 28

Who is Joey King's beau, Steven Piet?

Who Is Joey King's Boyfriend Steven Piet? All The Details On The Kissing Booth Star's Producer Beau

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star