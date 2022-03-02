The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Engaged To Boyfriend Steven Piet

Joey King is engaged. Picture: Joey King/Instagram

Joey King, from Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, is set to get married after getting engaged to her boyfriend of three years.

Joey King’s character Ellle Evans may have had a turbulent love journey in The Kissing Booth, but the actress is happier than ever IRL after her boyfriend Steven Piet proposed following three years together.

The 22-year-old announced the news in an Instagram post, showing off her stunning engagement ring in a photo shoot of herself and her beau looking all loved up.

Joey's ring consists of two stones, one slim diamond above another larger, oval-shaped stone.

Joey King and Steven Piet have been together for three years. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.

“I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Joey King starred in The Kissing Booth with Jacob Elordi. Picture: Netflix

Joey and Steven had been dating for three years after meeting in 2019.

Steven works in the film industry too, having worked as a producer and director and as a co-executive producer on The Act where he directed two episodes.

