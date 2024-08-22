Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Horny Meaning Behind Her 'Bed Chem' Lyrics
22 August 2024, 23:50
What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bed Chem' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.
'Nonsense' and 'Espresso' are known as Sabrina Carpenter's horniest songs but now 'Bed Chem' has just entered the chat.
Sabrina Carpenter has long been praised for being unashamedly horny in her music. From her custom 'Nonsense' outros to literally the whole of 'Espresso', Sabrina knows how to express lust in music. Talking to Rolling Stone, Sabrina said: "Those real moments where I’m just a 25-year-old girl who’s super horny are as real as when I’m going through a heartbreak."
Now, Sabrina has outdone herself with another bedroom banger and she's explained what her 'Bed Chem' lyrics are about.
Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bed Chem' lyrics about?
'Bed chem' is short for "bedroom chemistry" and it's essentially about Sabrina meeting someone and being so attracted to them that she starts fantasising what they would be like in bed together. Sabrina sings: And now the next thing I know, I'm like / Manifest that you're oversized / I digress, got me scrollin' like / Out of breath, got me going like...
The second verse reaches true levels of horny Shakespeare with Sabrina singing: Come ride on me, I mean, camaraderie / Said you're not in my timezone but you wanna be / Where art thou? Why not upon-eth me? / See it in my mind - let's fulfill the prophecy.
In the bridge, Sabrina adds: And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time (Bed chem) / And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine (Bed chem) / And I bet it's even better than in my head.
Discussing 'Bed Chem' with Paper, Sabrina explained: "There was a lot of steam in the studio. It was real hot and heavy. No, I'm kidding. My friend Paloma and I coined the term ['bed chem']. I went to the studio that day and was like, ‘I have this title and idea, and we have to make it sexy and a little bit unserious at the same time because it is such a ridiculous concept."
Sabrina also said that she was heavily inspired by Christina Aguilera when she recorded the song. She said: "I love Christina. That was one of my very first idols and icons. I was 11 years old and you couldn't get her name out of my mouth. She's very special to me. Those songs raised me."
Brb - listening to 'Bed Chem' on repeat until further notice.
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bed Chem' lyrics
VERSE 1
I was in a sheer dress the day that we met
We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec
Your friend hit me up so we could connect
And what are the odds? You send me a text
And now the next thing I know, I'm like
Manifest that you're oversized
I digress, got me scrollin' like
Out of breath, got me going like
PRE-CHORUS
Ooh (Ah)
Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent? Like
Ooh (Ah)
Maybe it's all in my head, but I thought wе'd have really good bed chеm
CHORUS
How you pick me up, pull me down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes sense
How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things
That's bed (Bed) chem (Chem)
How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means, and I'm obsessed
Are you free next week? I thought we'd have really good—
VERSE 2
Come ride on me, I mean, camaraderie
Said you're not in my timezone but you wanna be
Where art thou? Why not upon-eth me?
See it in my mind, let's fulfill the prophecy
PRE-CHORUS
Ooh (Ah)
Who's the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes and the big bad mm? Like
Ooh (Ah)
I know it sound a bit redundant, but I thought we'd have really good bed chem
CHORUS
How you pick me up, pull me down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes sense (Just makes sense)
How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things
That's bed (Bed) chem (Oh, that's bed chem)
How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means, and I'm obsessed (So obsessed)
Are you free next week? I thought we'd have really good (Bed chem)
BRIDGE
And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time (Bed chem)
And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine (Bed chem)
And I bet it's even better than in my head (My, ooh)
CHORUS
How you pick me up, pull me down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes sense (Just makes sense)
How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things
That's bed chem (Oh, that's bed chem)
How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means, and I'm obsessed (So obsessed)
Are you free next week? (Are you free next week?) I thought we'd have really good—
OUTRO
Ha (Make me go), ha
And I know
Ha (Make me go), ha
And I know
Ha (Make me go), ha
And I know
Ha (Make me go), ha
Ooh, oh, babe
(A little fade out?)
