Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Horny Meaning Behind Her 'Bed Chem' Lyrics

22 August 2024, 23:50

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Horny Meaning Behind Her 'Bed Chem' Lyrics
Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Horny Meaning Behind Her 'Bed Chem' Lyrics. Picture: Dana Jacobs/WireImage, Island Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bed Chem' lyrics about? Here's what she's said about the song.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

'Nonsense' and 'Espresso' are known as Sabrina Carpenter's horniest songs but now 'Bed Chem' has just entered the chat.

Sabrina Carpenter has long been praised for being unashamedly horny in her music. From her custom 'Nonsense' outros to literally the whole of 'Espresso', Sabrina knows how to express lust in music. Talking to Rolling Stone, Sabrina said: "Those real moments where I’m just a 25-year-old girl who’s super horny are as real as when I’m going through a heartbreak."

Now, Sabrina has outdone herself with another bedroom banger and she's explained what her 'Bed Chem' lyrics are about.

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bed Chem' lyrics about?

Sabrina Carpenter unveils the Short n Sweet vinyl variants

'Bed chem' is short for "bedroom chemistry" and it's essentially about Sabrina meeting someone and being so attracted to them that she starts fantasising what they would be like in bed together. Sabrina sings: And now the next thing I know, I'm like / Manifest that you're oversized / I digress, got me scrollin' like / Out of breath, got me going like...

The second verse reaches true levels of horny Shakespeare with Sabrina singing: Come ride on me, I mean, camaraderie / Said you're not in my timezone but you wanna be / Where art thou? Why not upon-eth me? / See it in my mind - let's fulfill the prophecy.

In the bridge, Sabrina adds: And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time (Bed chem) / And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine (Bed chem) / And I bet it's even better than in my head.

Discussing 'Bed Chem' with Paper, Sabrina explained: "There was a lot of steam in the studio. It was real hot and heavy. No, I'm kidding. My friend Paloma and I coined the term ['bed chem']. I went to the studio that day and was like, ‘I have this title and idea, and we have to make it sexy and a little bit unserious at the same time because it is such a ridiculous concept."

Sabrina also said that she was heavily inspired by Christina Aguilera when she recorded the song. She said: "I love Christina. That was one of my very first idols and icons. I was 11 years old and you couldn't get her name out of my mouth. She's very special to me. Those songs raised me."

Brb - listening to 'Bed Chem' on repeat until further notice.

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Bed Chem' lyrics

VERSE 1
I was in a sheer dress the day that we met
We were both in a rush, we talked for a sec
Your friend hit me up so we could connect
And what are the odds? You send me a text
And now the next thing I know, I'm like
Manifest that you're oversized
I digress, got me scrollin' like
Out of breath, got me going like

PRE-CHORUS
Ooh (Ah)
Who's the cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent? Like
Ooh (Ah)
Maybe it's all in my head, but I thought wе'd have really good bed chеm

CHORUS
How you pick me up, pull me down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes sense
How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things
That's bed (Bed) chem (Chem)
How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means, and I'm obsessed
Are you free next week? I thought we'd have really good—

VERSE 2
Come ride on me, I mean, camaraderie
Said you're not in my timezone but you wanna be
Where art thou? Why not upon-eth me?
See it in my mind, let's fulfill the prophecy

PRE-CHORUS
Ooh (Ah)
Who's the cute guy with the wide, blue eyes and the big bad mm? Like
Ooh (Ah)
I know it sound a bit redundant, but I thought we'd have really good bed chem

CHORUS
How you pick me up, pull me down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes sense (Just makes sense)
How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things
That's bed (Bed) chem (Oh, that's bed chem)
How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means, and I'm obsessed (So obsessed)
Are you free next week? I thought we'd have really good (Bed chem)

BRIDGE
And I bet we'd both arrive at the same time (Bed chem)
And I bet the thermostat's set at six-nine (Bed chem)
And I bet it's even better than in my head (My, ooh)

CHORUS
How you pick me up, pull me down, turn me 'round, oh, it just makes sense (Just makes sense)
How you talk so sweet when you're doin' bad things
That's bed chem (Oh, that's bed chem)
How you're lookin' at me, yeah, I know what that means, and I'm obsessed (So obsessed)
Are you free next week? (Are you free next week?) I thought we'd have really good—

OUTRO
Ha (Make me go), ha
And I know
Ha (Make me go), ha
And I know
Ha (Make me go), ha
And I know
Ha (Make me go), ha
Ooh, oh, babe
(A little fade out?)

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Meaning Behind Her Favourite Lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Sabrina Carpenter 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Hilarious Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Explained

Sabrina Carpenter 'Taste' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Taunts An Ex's New Girlfriend In Wild 'Taste' Lyrics

Taylor Swift Opener Maisie Peters Appears To Respond To Cruel Backlash To Her Eras Tour Set

Taylor Swift Opener Maisie Peters Appears To Respond To "Mean" Backlash To Her Eras Tour Set
Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out In Your Country

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet' Release Time: Here's What Time The Album Comes Out

Taylor Swift speaks up about cancelled Vienna concerts

Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Cancelled Vienna Shows

Hot On Capital

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie are the stars of Blink Twice

How Channing Tatum And Naomi Ackie Got Into Character For ‘Blink Twice’

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

How Many Episodes Are In Love Is Blind UK? Your Complete Guide

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK is returning for season 2

Love Is Blind UK Will Return For Season 2

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK saw six couples leave the pods together

Are Any Love Is Blind UK Couples Still Together?

TV & Film

Sam Klein had a facial transformation before appearing on Love Is Blind UK

Sam From Love Is Blind UK Documents Before And After Nose Job Transformation

TV & Film

The Love is Blind UK reunion airs on Monday 26th August

When Is The Love Is Blind UK Reunion 2024? When To Watch

TV & Film

Nicole and Benaiah made it to the altar - but are they still together?

Are Nicole And Benaiah Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

TV & Film

Freddie Powell and Cat Richards partnered up on Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Freddie And Cat From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

TV & Film

Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud partnered up in Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Tom And Maria From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

TV & Film

Ollie and Demi got engaged on Love is Blind UK

Are Ollie And Demi From Love Is Blind UK Still Together Now?

TV & Film

Are Jasmine and Bobby from Love Is Blind UK still together?

Are Bobby And Jasmine Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

TV & Film

Married At First Sight UK series eight wrapped in November 2023

When Does MAFS UK Start In 2024? Air Date, Where To Watch And More

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK star Jasmine's mum has addressed how she came across on the show

Love Is Blind UK’s Jasmine’s Mum Speaks Out Over Backlash

TV & Film

Five Nights at Freddy's 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the sequel

Five Nights At Freddy's 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot Spoilers And Sequel News

TV & Film

Sabrina and Steven met on Love is Blind UK 2024

Are Steven And Sabrina Still Together From Love Is Blind UK?

TV & Film

The Love is Blind: UK weddings take pace at a venue in the North East

Where Is The Wedding Venue On Love Is Blind UK?

TV & Film

Mimii and Josh made history as Love Island UK's first black couple to win

Have Love Island’s Mimii And Josh Split?

Love Island

TikTok's very demure and very mindful meme has gone viral

TikTok 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Explained (In A Demure Way)

It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar Defends Blake Lively And Colleen Hoover Against Backlash

It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar Defends Blake Lively And Colleen Hoover Against Backlash

TV & Film

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift Re-Recordings: All The Release Dates Of The Taylor’s Version Albums In Order

Taylor Swift

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch