11 November 2024, 12:25 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 12:42

Sabrina Carpenter fans claim woman peed on them at Short n Sweet Tour in viral video. Picture: Dana Jacobs/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
"There was another girl crying because she had so much pee on her. She was gonna have to stand there smelling like p--- with p--- on her for the rest of the night."

That's that pee espresso! Reports have emerged that a woman peed in Sabrina Carpenter's Short n Sweet Tour pit.

Ever since it started in September, it's been clear that Sabrina Carpenter's Short n Sweet Tour is one of the must-see events of the year. Whether she's delivering flawless live vocals or arresting people for being too sexy during 'Juno', Sabrina's been leaving quite an impression on fans. Not only that but she sings a surprise cover at every concert.

However, every Short n Sweet Tour experience is unique depending on the crowd that attends each night. Now, a group of Sabrina Carpenter fans have claimed that a woman peed on them at the Short n Sweet Tour.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter open the Short n Sweet Tour

On 9th November, Sabrina performed to a sold out crowd in San Francisco. Shortly after the show, a fan took to social media to post a TikTok. They wrote: "Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out on stage when all of the sudden [a] random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor."

The video then includes a photograph of fans avoiding what appears to be a puddle of the alleged urine. There's also photos of fans in the pit holding up their phones with the text “I GOT PEED ON IN THE PIT TO SEE SABRINA" clearly displayed on each of their screens.

In a caption, the fan added: "At least the crowd had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up..."

The video has now been viewed over 1.6 million times.

In the comments, one person wrote: "Did she get kicked out?!? Omg" and the fan responded: "She did get kicked out, I have a video of her standing on the puddle and then security making her leave."

In a separate video, the fan said: "There was another girl crying because she had so much pee on her. She was gonna have to stand there smelling like p--- with p--- on her for the rest of the night."

For any Carpenters attending the tour in future please, please, please don't pee in the pit.

No one needs to put the pee in VIP!

