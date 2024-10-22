Sabrina Carpenter changes 'Juno' lyrics for Barry Keoghan on Short n' Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter changes 'Juno' lyrics for Barry Keoghan on Short n' Sweet Tour. Picture: evin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @nicole.buz via TikTok

By Sam Prance

I need Sabrina Carpenter to release this version of 'Juno' asap!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Obsessed with 'Juno'? Well, Sabrina Carpenter has just changed the lyrics to the fan favourite song to namecheck Barry Keoghan.

You don't have to be a Sabrina Carpenter fan to know that many of the songs on 'Short n' Sweet' seem to be inspired by her relationship with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan. Not only do Sabrina's 'Bed Chem' lyrics include references to their first meeting, but Barry also appears as the love interest in Sabrina's viral 'Please Please Please' music video.

Another song that fans think is about Barry is 'Juno' and Sabrina has now edited the lyrics on the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter open the Short n Sweet Tour

In 'Juno', Sabrina sings about being so into someone that she wants them to "make her Juno". Inspired by the beloved film of the same name, she is essentially singing about being so horny for someone that she wants them to get her pregnant. The original lyrics don't include any direct Barry references but now Sabrina appears to have changed that.

At Sabrina's latest Short n' Sweet Tour concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, Barry was spotted in the audience and she decided to give him a shout out during her performance of 'Juno'. Instead of singing, Wanna try out my fuzzy pink handcuffs? / Oh, I hear you knockin', baby, Sabrina appeared to sing: Oh, I hear you knockin', Barry!

If that weren't enough, Sabrina seemingly waved at Barry in the audience while singing the line.

sabrina saying barry instead of baby during juno last night😭 pic.twitter.com/S6yEyCFduL — bell (@MalMalbella78) October 20, 2024

A video of the performance has since been watched over 250,000 times on TikTok with one person commenting: “I hear you knockin Barry” I SWOONED". Another wrote: "SHE SAID BARRY I KNOW IM NOT CRAZY."

Does anyone else need Sabrina to dedicate one of her songs to them expeditiously? Asking for a friend.

Read more about Sabrina Carpenter here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.