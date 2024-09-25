Camila Cabello appears to reference Sabrina Carpenter 'Taste' drama in new performance

25 September 2024, 15:31

Camila Cabello appears to reference Sabrina Carpenter in her latest performance
Camila Cabello appears to reference Sabrina Carpenter in her latest performance. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Footage from iHeartRadio Music Festival has fans convinced Camilla Cabello gave a subtle nod to Sabrina Carpenter during her performance.

Fans were left with their jaws on the floor over the weekend after Camila Cabello’s performance at iHeartRadio’s Musical Festival for 2024.

Whilst singing her hit track ‘Señorita’ from 2019, Camila seemingly shaded Sabrina Carpenter by intentionally not singing specific lyrics to her song.

The two pop stars have been in headlines recently following the release of Sabrina’s sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’. Sabrina's track ‘Taste’ has left fans speculating that it could be about Shawn Mendes and even Camila herself.

Fans believe Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Coincidence' is about Shawn Mendes
Fans believe Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Coincidence' is about Shawn Mendes. Picture: Getty

In the clip that's gone viral, the 27-year-old ‘Havana’ singer was performing 'Señorita' as she sang the lyrics: You say we're just friends / But friends don't know the way you taste.

However instead of singing the word ‘taste’, Camila just placed her finger over her lips in a ‘shh’ gesture before she picked up the song again.

Fans were baffled at first until they realised the significance of the word ‘taste’, which is the same name as the single Sabrina dropped in August that had fans convinced was about the trio’s messy triangle.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dated for two years
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dated for two years. Picture: Getty

According to the lyrics of ‘Taste’, Sabrina sings: Oh, I leave quite an impression / Five feet to be exact / You're wonderin' why half his clothes went missin' / My body's where they're at / Now I'm gone, but you're still layin' / Next to me, one degree of separation.

Fans felt her lyrics were taunting towards an unnamed ex’s girlfriend, saying she would always be a part of their relationship.

Listeners were convinced that it was about Shawn Mendes, who had a fling with Sabrina before he was papped kissing Camila at Coachella two years after their break up.

She continues the sentiment in the song, singing: I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too.

In a refreshing turn of events, fans don’t seem to be picking sides, but rather choosing to love both female popstars for their unique quirkiness.

One fan wrote in the comment section of the viral video: “Is it bad I love both Sabrina and Camila?”

A second wrote, “CAMILA This is kinda iconic,” whilst a third agreed, adding: “Wait she is SOO funny for this.”

Fans were also convinced Sabrina’s track ‘Coincidence’ was also about the love triangle, specifically about the moment Shawn decided to head to Coachella in LA to see her.

Sabrina sang: "Now she's in the same damn city on the same damn night" and "Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs."

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

